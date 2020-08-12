Nikolaj Coster-Waldau talks Game of Thrones reminiscences on Kelly Clarkson

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) misses his pals from Game of Thrones, however doesn’t sound like he’d return. “I think we’ve told the story.”

Game of Thrones veteran Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show, which has gone digital like each different discuss present throughout the pandemic, to speak about his new film, Game of Thrones reminiscences, and extra. “Remember when Game of Thrones was on and we all had lives and we saw each other?” Clarkson asks on the prime. Barely.

Check out their dialog under:

“I miss my friends, right?” Coster-Waldau stated of his time in Westeros. “So you spend eight, nine years, almost 10 years together…you make friendships. So I miss them.”

Coster-Waldau has explicit reminiscences of the youthful solid members like Sophie Turner (Sansa) and Maisie Williams (Arya). “They were kids when they started out. You have this whole growth…They became young adults on that show. It’s an incredible, intense experience. Also, when the show becomes as successful as it did, that’s a whole different challenge, if you will. But inside the bubble, it was always a bit of 2fun.”

On the opposite hand, he thinks the precise narrative arc of the collection is full. “I think we’ve told the story,” he stated. “The story was over.” I’m guessing meaning he wouldn’t be as much as return to the position of Jaime in a prequel or one thing.

Coster-Waldau touched on another subjects, together with his position within the new film The Silencing, the place he performs a hunter trying to get justice for his murdered daughter, and his work as a UN Goodwill Ambassador specializing in stopping local weather change.

“When these disasters strike, they strike us all,” Coster-Waldau stated, evaluating our present COVID-19 state of affairs to the menace posed by local weather change. “We’ve known about this for a long time…And we still have time, but we’re running out of it, to do something about it, to change our ways. And I have this hope…that our leaders also have learned something from this, that when they talk to us as grown-ups, when they take the science, the facts, and pass on that information to us, then we will react accordingly and we can actually do something and we can make change on a large scale.”

Finally, only for enjoyable, Clarkson additionally requested Coster-Waldau to show her some Danish. Both the meals and the language are concerned:

The Silencing will probably be accessible on demand this Friday, August 14.

