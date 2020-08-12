Paris Jackson Models a Little Black Dress & Croc-Embossed Booties With Old Hollywood Vibes for AGL

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products via a hyperlink on our web site, we might obtain an affiliate fee.

Paris Jackson traded her common boho search for a sleeker ensemble to star in AGL’s fall marketing campaign.

Photographed in black and white, the 22-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson brings her personal star energy to the Italian trend home for fall ’20 in slightly black gown and Croco print ankle boots. Both Jackson and the model posted a photograph from the shoot on Instagram yesterday.

agl black booties, croc embossed booties, AGL croc print booties

To Buy: AGL Croco Print Ankle Boot, $525.

Jackson beforehand starred in AGL’s summer season ’20 marketing campaign, which was additionally shot by photographer Paolo Roversi. But the Italian footwear and equipment model isn’t the one marketing campaign she has modeled for.

The actress, musician and mannequin has appeared in advertisements for Golden Goose, Calvin Klein and Re/Done x G.H. Bass & Co. She additionally has attended a number of trend reveals for labels akin to Moschino, Christian Dior and Stella McCartney, during which she sat entrance row. Jackson has additionally walked for Jean Paul Gaultier’s ultimate present final January.

Although Jackson can rock a pair of heels from luxurious manufacturers akin to Balmain, Elisabetta Franchi, and Sophia Webster, whereas off-duty, the mannequin favors informal sneakers from the likes of Golden Goose, Converse, Birkenstock and UGG.

Fans of Jackson’s AGL look can look as glamorous as the standard tomboy with ease by sticking to an all-black form-fitting outfit. Pairing slightly black gown with black ankle boots is a common development that appears good any season. Fans may also swap out the LBD for a black tank and a few dark-wash cigarette denims.

Croc-embossed booties like those Jackson wore for the most recent AGL marketing campaign can immediately add slightly edge to your wardrobe. The refined reptile print can carry a classy distinction to any outfit, particularly one that’s all-black. Below, check out just a few extra croc booties impressed by Jackson’s newest look.

steve madden boots, croco embossed boots, black boots

To Buy: Steve Madden Audience-C Black Crocodile Boots, $135.

by way of spiga bootie, black croc boots, black booties

To Buy: Via Spiga Sahira Croc-Embossed Booties, Was $350, Now $105.

black booties, black croc embossed boots, kitten heel booties

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Reaction Kick Bit Croc Embossed Kitten Heel Bootie, Was $109, Now $60.

