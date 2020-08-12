Peter Kay shares emotional new Car Share scene sketch



Image from BBC

Comedian Peter Kay has penned a brand new Car Share sketch in a ebook celebrating the NHS.

The new sketch comes after, the comic and his co-star Sian Gibson dropped a shock audio-only episode of the present to cheer up followers amidst the coronavirus pandemic.





The sketch which sees John recall to Kayleigh a time he went for a mind scan after a most cancers scare shall be revealed in a brand new ebook celebrating the NHS.









Image from BBC.





“I went for a mind scan as soon as… it was years in the past, I stored getting these actually dangerous complications,” John tells Kayleigh within the sketch.





“My GP stated it was sinuses, however being a correct hypochondriac, I assumed bo****ks, what does he know? So I booked in for a mind scan.”





Recalling the music he picked to have play throughout the scan, John revealed issues took an emotional flip, including: “I went for the Best Of Simon & Garfunkel.





“I really like them and they might have been the right alternative if the primary tune hadn’t been ‘The Sound Of Silence’, with the opening line, ‘Hello darkness my outdated good friend, I’ve come to speak to you once more’… and there’s me laying on this MRI machine having a mind scan.





“It received worse – within the third verse the lyrics are ‘silence like a most cancers grows’. I used to be in tears. I used to be ashen after I got here out.”





The sketch has a contented ending with John revealing his most cancers scare was merely a sinus drawback, which was sorted with antibiotics.









Image from Amazon





The ebook, Dear NHS: 100 Stories To Say Thank You is on sale now and was curated and edited by Adam Kay an award-winning comic and author. It options 100 family names telling their private tales of the well being service. Contributors embrace: Paul McCartney, Emilia Clarke, Peter Kay, Stephen Fry, Dawn French, Sir Trevor McDonald, Graham Norton, Sir Michael Palin, Naomie Harris, Ricky Gervais, Sir David Jason, Dame Emma Thompson, Joanna Lumley, Miranda Hart, Dermot O’Leary, Jamie Oliver, Ed Sheeran, David Tennant, Dame Julie Walters, Emma Watson, Malala Yousafzai and plenty of, many extra,

All income from this ebook will go to NHS Charities Together to fund very important analysis and tasks, and The Lullaby Trust which helps mother and father bereaved of infants and younger kids.