Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Santa Barbara neighbours will embody Oprah, Cameron Diaz and Katy Perry

HARRY and Meghan’s transfer to Santa Barbara could have them rubbing shoulders with A-list neighbours together with Oprah Winfrey and Katy Perry.

The Sussexes have ditched Tyler Perry’s $18m mansion in LA for their very own plush property in an space of California generally known as the “American Riviera.”

21 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have purchased a house in Santa Barbara Credit: AFP or licensors

Homes in Santa Barbara can price over $100m though there isn’t any phrase but on the price of the royal couple’s new pad.

The space has lengthy been favoured by celebrities who need privateness with rich locals much less prone to problem them for autographs or photos.

Its gorgeous seashores and Spanish colonial structure has additionally helped lure different British celebs equivalent to singer Adele and actor Orlando Bloom.

Among Harry and Meg’s new neighbours is TV mogul Oprah Winfrey, who cracked the American dream after rising up in brutal poverty and now has a internet price of $2.7 billion.

Winfrey has an enormous $90m mansion with ocean views within the Montecito space of Santa Barbara.

21 Oprah Winfrey has a sprawling property in Santa Barbara Credit: Getty Images – Getty

21 Her huge mansion in Montecito is reportedly price $90m Credit: Rex Features

In close by Carpinteria is one other discuss present icon Ellen DeGeneres who purchased a $18.6m ocean entrance dwelling with spouse Portia de Rossi.

Ellen owns just a few properties within the space together with a $3m treehouse-style home which stands on 1.three acres of land and boasts unbelievable views of Montecito.

Also in the identical enclave is actor Ashton Kutcher, 41, who together with spouse and actress Mila Kunis purchased a two-story mansion for $10.2 million in 2014.

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence has a five-bed property which she purchased from singer Jessica Simpson for $8.2 million in 2014.

Previous house owners of the property embody Ellen and Crocodile Dundee actor Paul Hogan.

Katy Perry and associate Orlando Bloom reside in a $7.5m dwelling within the Hidden Valley neighbourhood of Santa Barbara the place in addition they have a second property they use as a ‘visitor home’.

21 Ellen and spouse Portia personal just a few properties within the space Credit: Getty Images – Getty

21 The A-list couple purchased this threehouse-style dwelling for £3m Credit: theagencyre.com

21 The mansion has Tudor-style exteriors Credit: Movoto.com

21 A bed room within the dream dwelling in Montecito Credit: Movoto.com

21 Ashton Kutcher and spouse Mila Kunis additionally reside within the space Credit: Getty Images – Getty

21 The couple’s two-story mansion set them again $10.2 million in 2014 Credit: www.thisischriswhite.com

21 Jennifer Lawrence is one other A-list resident of Santa Barbara Credit: AFP or licensors

21 The actress purchased this five-bed property for $8.2 million in 2014 Credit: www.thisischriswhite.com

21 Katy Perry and associate Orlando Bloom additionally reside within the space Credit: Getty Images – Getty

21 The couple personal this $7.5 million dwelling within the Hidden Valley neighbourhood Credit: www.thisischriswhite.com

A-list actress Cameron Diaz and her household reside in an English-style single-story dwelling within the space.

The property price $9.3m and has six bedrooms, a swimming pool and a tennis courtroom.

London-born singer Adele purchased a six-bed property within the space for $10.65 million in 2019.

Lionel Ritchie’s daughter Nicole additionally lives together with her husband Joel Madden in a $6.7 million 4 bed room dwelling close by.

Harry and Meghan had been company at Tyler Perry’s dwelling in Los Angeles earlier than buying their new property earlier this summer season, Page Six stories.

A supply informed the outlet: “Harry and Meghan have been quietly residing in their very own dwelling in Santa Barbara since early July.

21 Actress Cameron Diaz lives together with her household in Santa Barbara Credit: Getty Images – Getty

21 Diaz owns this sprawling $9.3m residence Credit: www.thisischriswhite.com

21 British singer Adele additionally calls the realm dwelling Credit: Getty Images

21 The pop star owns this $10.65m property Credit: www.thisischriswhite.com

21 Nicole and her husband Joel Madden personal a house in Santa Barbara Credit: Getty Images – Getty

21 Their $6.7 million dwelling has 4 bedrooms Credit: www.thisischriswhite.com

“They will not be houseguests of Oprah or anybody else, they purchased this dwelling themselves.

“This is the place they wish to proceed their lives after leaving the UK.

“This is the primary dwelling both of them has ever owned. It has been a really particular time for them as a pair and as a household — to have full privateness for six weeks since they moved in.

“They intend to place down their roots on this home and the quiet neighborhood, which has appreciable privateness.”

The couple launched a authorized bid this month in an try and ban the publication of images of their son Archie that they claimed have been taken by a drone that flew above the mansion.

Speaking in regards to the lawsuit, the supply informed Page Six: “Harry and Meghan are each very upset by this breach of privateness, however that wasn’t the explanation they left Los Angeles.

“They have been already within the course of of shopping for their dwelling in Santa Barbara.

“While it was a pleasant favor to them at a really tough time, Tyler Perry’s home with 18 bedrooms is not Harry’s fashion.

The Duke and Duchess’s unofficial ebook Finding Freedom was launched within the UK on Tuesday and options explosive claims about Megxit.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand declare they didn’t converse with the couple however as a substitute spoke to “greater than 100 sources, with entry to the couple’s inside circle…..(with) the whole lot corroborated with a minimum of two sources”.

The ebook is stuffed with explosive allegations and claims as to what supposedly occurred behind closed doorways.

One allegation was that the Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday portrait – which depicts a cheerful household – was really “a nightmare” to plan as a result of his sons blew “cold and warm” with their dad.

Yesterday it was claimed Princess Eugenie was left upset after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry broke the information they have been anticipating a child at her marriage ceremony.