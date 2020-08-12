Priyanka Chopra Works Out Sitting on Top of Nick Jonas in Adidas – Footwear News

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by a hyperlink on our web site, we might obtain an affiliate fee.

Priyanka Chopra busted out her traditional Adidas sneakers for an at-home work out along with her husband Nick Jonas yesterday.

Breaking a sweat of their driveway, the couple posted a photograph of Jonas doing push-ups with Chopra on his again as a weight.

“Push ups are my favourite exercise😏 @nickjonas,” Chopra captioned the put up.

For her exercise type, the 38-year-old actress wearing black yoga leggings and a fitted black T-shirt along with her hair knotted in a excessive bun.

Jonas went with a black hoodie, Adidas 3-striped sweat pants and Nike sneakers.

Lately, Chopra has mastered her Zoom assembly look, dressing up for calls from the waist up in stylish blazers whereas carrying sweats beneath. The “Quantico” star is aware of methods to preserve a quarantine outfit elegant, carrying her Gucci slides as a snug substitute for heels.

A style icon in the case of footwear, Chopra usually clothes designer manufacturers like her square-toe Wandler boots to Christian Louboutin slingback heels. She’s grow to be a little bit of a shoe designer herself, signing on as a Crocs ambassador with the key footwear firm again in October of 2019.

In addition to understanding and exhibiting off her at-home type throughout her quarantine, Chopra has taken then time to proceed her partnership with Crocs in an honorable means. Chopra, who turned a Crocs model ambassador in October 2019, introduced on her Instagram in April that she and the model will give away 10,000 pairs of sneakers to medical professionals at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, in addition to donate one other 10,000 pairs to well being care employees in public and authorities hospitals throughout India, the actress’ residence nation.

