ROE, Amy Wadge, & EZI Set To Appear at ASCAP Presents SPF

ASCAP introduced its eclectic music lineup for its first-ever ASCAP Presents SPF.

ASCAP (The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) introduced its eclectic music lineup for its first-ever ASCAP Presents SPF (Summer Performance Festival). The summer season festival-inspired playlists of recent, never-before-seen performances premiered final week, with this week’s second of three installments. Performances by: ROE, Amy Wadge, and EZI.

Each week within the month of August, ASCAP will launch unique performances at www.ascap.com/spf, on YouTube and @ASCAP on social media with the hashtag #ASCAPSPF, showcasing a dynamic mixture of established and rising ASCAP songwriters and artists from prime publishers together with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group and Warner Chappell Music.

The lineup brings every day music discovery playlists to life, spotlighting writers and artists similar to frequent Ed Sheeran collaborator Amy Wadge (“Thinking Out Loud” by Sheeran); multi-talented R&B artist and songwriter ROE (“I Like”) and up-and-coming pop artist EZI (“anxious.”).

This week’s performers embrace:

Amy Wadge Apart from writing songs for herself, Amy Wadge has been energetic in collaborating with new performers in Britain, most notably Ed Sheeran. The two collaborated on plenty of songs, most notably the Grammy-winning Song of the Year, “Thinking Out Loud.”

Amy has additionally written songs with Jonas Brothers, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camilla Cabello, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Brantley Gilbert, James Blunt, Noah Cyrus and Lady A. amywadge.com

ROEBorn and raised in Venice, California, ROE is a multi-talented artist and songwriter for Universal Music Publishing Group. The songstress boasts wealthy, mellifluous vocals and after years of working as a songwriter behind the scenes, she is able to escape and step into her truest kind. Her new music sees her mixing wealthy, magnetic melodies paying homage to basic R&B and the likes of Mariah Carey with vivid, fashionable manufacturing that matches good for the LA native. Her debut EP as a solo artist is ready to return fall 2020.

ROE has written for prime artists similar to Mary J. Blige, Usher, Normani, Kiana Ledé, Teyana Taylor, Kash Doll and extra. She has additionally written songs for hit TV reveals Empire and Star and extra lately, her collaboration with Sachi, “Sparking My Fire,” was featured in NBC’s hit actuality TV competitors present World of Dance. She has additionally lent her skills in collaborations with artists similar to The Him, and most lately dance legend Tiësto, with much more large options to return. instagram.com/thatsroe

EZILos Angeles-based artist EZI continues to tease her forthcoming sophomore EP on “blooming,” a stunning new single and music video stuffed with intimate musings that formally arrived July 24. The observe comes on the heels of “not taking place” which introduced collectively celebrities, followers and pals alike for a heartwarming DIY music video the place objects had been handed from display screen to display screen.

The debut artist on Steve Madden’s label 5Towns, EZI shortly emerged onto the scene as a flexible expertise. Praised by the likes of Refinery29 for her “upbeat [and] highly effective” sound, she’s allotted in depth editorial help whereas taking her skills in every single place from SXSW as Spotify’s Artist to Watch to a help slot on MAX’s 2018 tour in addition to beforehand supporting Dennis Lloyd, Bipolar Sunshine & Marian Hill. That all goes with out mentioning her appearances on Beats 1 Radio, that includes on a slew of Spotify and Apple Music playlists which have amassed 25 million+ streams, and starring because the face of Steve Madden’s Madden Girl Spring 2019 Campaign. Her music has additionally soundtracked an array of buzzing reveals and movies together with Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia, CBS’s In the Dark, BBC’s Get Even, and the forthcoming main movement image After We Collided. eziofficial.com

Each week, ASCAP will launch unique performances at www.ascap.com/spf, on YouTube and @ASCAP on social media with the hashtag #ASCAPSPF.

