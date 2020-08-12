Seismique experiential artwork museum | An intergalactic playground

An modern, tech-driven artwork expertise specializing in science and house and introduced as an ‘intergalactic playground’, Seismique is the brainchild of Steve Kopelman, COO of Escape the Room, the biggest escape room firm within the US.

Kopelman has been within the immersive house since he graduated from faculty within the 1980s:

“I started in the haunted house industry and started promoting large haunted attractions throughout the United States. I was the largest haunted house producer in the world, and did haunted houses with Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie.”

Even on the very starting of his profession, he explains, he was eager to include know-how into the haunted home format:

“Just under 10 years ago, I tried to do a haunted house that would track people through it using RFID to give a personalised experience. So, when you went into a room, we would pull pictures from your Facebook account. You gave us permission, of course – and that room in that haunted house would be your family and friends.”

Unfortunately, his aspiration was forward of the know-how at that time, he says:

“It didn’t work that well; the technology wasn’t quite there. But I would always continue to look for that little extra bit of technology that would provoke the ‘wow’ moment.”

The escape room pattern

Around six years in the past, Kopelman turned conscious of the Japanese escape room phenomenon:

“I thought was a really interesting trend, and might work well in the United States. My partner [Josh Corley] and I were the first US company to open escape rooms. Now, there are over 2,500 different escape rooms in the United States.”

The pair debuted their escape rooms in New York City. He says:

“The escape rooms were basically Ikea furniture and Master Locks. And yet, there was still a three-month wait to get in. I think that spurred a lot of the growth in the industry, because people saw our success, and said, ‘I can do that.’”

“We developed a scenic facility that we partner with, Professional Scenic Services, out of New Orleans. It’s a 25,000 square foot facility with about 20 different artisans working there. There is all kinds of cool equipment: CNC machines, hot wire foam cutting machines, vacuum-form machines, 3D printers.”

A full-service fabrication firm, it specialises in set design for themed environments, interactive applied sciences and occasion props:

“We can make sculptures, or we can make a small sculpture, scan it and put it in the machine and make a 40-foot-high foam sculpture.”

Seismique takes inspiration from Asia

“I’ve always been looking at the immersive space, what’s next, and what we can do,” says Kopelman. “Since the escape room had come from Japan, I had been issues in Asia.

“I think it’s important to come up with really cool things that people haven’t seen or experienced before. And I saw the things that teamLab have been doing. Their interactivity has been a great inspiration; there is really nothing like what they’re doing currently in the States. I’d like to take what they’re doing, and then add our twist to it.”

Kopelman’s imaginative and prescient for Seismique, whereas impressed by Tokyo’s teamLab Planets expertise, is, however, very completely different.

“Seismique shall be 40 completely different areas, which is considerably greater than TeamLab. Our house is smaller, however we nonetheless have virtually an acre of indoor house for installations.

“While we won’t have as much of the projection mapping that they utilise, we will be using interactive projection mapping, sculpture, paintings. Everything has to have some kind of immersive, interactive part to it. It must also have content.”

STEAM occasions at Seismique

While some venues are designed as a one-off expertise, Seismique is positioned to draw repeat visitation. Kopelman says:

“We’re trying to ensure that Seismique offers so much that you really can’t take in everything in one visit. So, that gives you a good reason to come back.”

Kopelman needs Seismique to be a optimistic drive in the neighborhood and shall be incorporating a robust science, know-how, engineering, arts and arithmetic (STEAM) programme. He plans to supply academic workshops for college kids from native faculties and that includes personal occasion areas.

“We will have educational workshops, and will, eventually, also have summer camps,” he says. “We have one room dedicated to a school that will change every week.- it might be projection mapping that we’re teaching, or coding, or something physical It will be their room for that week.”

While additionally showcasing nationwide and worldwide artists, Seismique will supply a platform to native artists.

“We’ll have artists throughout the US,” says Kopelman. “And we’ve reserved at least a quarter of the spaces for Texans and people from our community. I think it’s a great stepping-stone to the traditional art gallery. Because most of the artists that will be involved won’t have great notoriety currently.”

Blurring the boundary between artwork and know-how

Seismique’s idea blurs the boundaries between artwork and know-how. Kopelman says:

“We have a really strong technology team. It’s a company that I’ve worked with since we started the escape room: Smooth Technology.”

Smooth Technology, a Brooklyn-based crew of artist engineers, has developed visible experiences together with the wi-fi LED costumes for Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ World Tour. It numbers Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Google and MoMA amongst its shoppers:

“Smooth does all kinds of playful concepts backed by the whole tech. They do some wild things, and they’re really involved in projects we’re doing and putting our own spin on. We might, for example, be inspired by something we saw at MoMA. But there has to be our spin on it.”

Finding inspiration

One supply of inspiration is rAndom International’s Rain Room, which was exhibited in London at The Curve, 3 October 2012–4 March 2013.

“We’re going to do our space-age take on the Rain Room,” he says. “When you hit a certain spot in the room, everything will change. The original exhibit was a room where it rained in the entire space, but where you walked, you didn’t get wet.”

“Our model relies on utilizing cool lighting results. When you hit a sure spot within the room, all the things modifications. And as an alternative of the rain wanting as if it’s coming from the ceiling to the ground, it’ll seem as if it’s rising from the ground to the ceiling. So that’s our twist.

“Or, because we’re inspired by some of the art of [Yayoi] Kusama, we’ll utilize mirrors. Under no circumstances will it be confused as something from Kusama, but the inspiration will be clear.”

An on-trend attraction

Seismique is on-trend by way of immersion, artainment, experiential artwork, gamification, and the expertise financial system normally.

“I’m not a big social media person, and I don’t want something that’s built just for Instagram,” says Kopelman. “I would like one thing that folks take pleasure in. Fun is a very powerful ingredient. I would like it to span three generations so folks can get collectively. But at this time, it’s all concerning the expertise.

“When I grew up, the goal was to get a Rolex, or whatever the current status symbol happened to be. Now, it’s the experience, whether it’s watching the sunrise at Machu Picchu, or experiencing an immersive artwork.”

“I think we’re going to tie in well with the experience economy. Especially if we let the artists be artists and do their thing, and give what they feel. And we’ll add the technology and put different spins so that people will see something they’ve never seen before.”

“I believe we actually do verify all of the containers. If you’re into video games, there shall be a gaming facet. If you’re into the entire Instagram image posting, there shall be loads of locations to try this. Or, in the event you simply need to undergo and benefit from the artwork, you are able to do that.

“We are definitely thinking about maybe one or two days a month not even allowing phones and cameras in the place. I think that can make it a totally different experience. We are looking at all the different things we can do and ways people can enjoy it, and hopefully, we will live up to our goals.”

Building Seismique

Outlining the challenges of constructing a groundbreaking idea like Seismique, Kopelman says:

“From my haunted home background, I’ve a whole lot of expertise of constructing one thing in a brief time period that needs to be opened in a sure window. Some of my haunted homes had been about the identical measurement as we’re. Some had been as giant as 40,000 sq. ft. I believe that have allows us to remain on track and be sufficiently well-organised to get all the things collectively.

“As the CEO, I take the macro approach. I want something that’s cool, immersive and has content. We will, of course, give the various artists their own timelines – we have project management software and can put them on individual schedules. But it is, ultimately, their art.”

“I don’t need to overly affect what their artwork is. I would like it to suit the rooms and I would like there to be some similarities perhaps from room to room, however there must be a whole lot of range. We even have tools that may assist with the artists’ inventive course of in sensible phrases. We have three-D printers, laser cutters, CNC machines, foam cutters, so will help them allow and realise their imaginative and prescient.

“While it is a huge undertaking, we’re not really nervous about getting to the finish line.”

Dealing with COVID-19 challenges

Nevertheless, the challenges inherent in making Seismique a actuality have, Kopelman says, elevated tenfold with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic:

“While constructing throughout a pandemic can current difficulties, it permits us the chance to adapt to the present atmosphere. With each space designed to have immersive and tactile parts, we’re growing an app that can permit the patron to expertise all of the immersive however be capable to do all of it in a touchless atmosphere.

Our present crew of over 100 artisans, craftsmen and technicians look ahead to sharing our artwork with the group

“Additionally, we’re always analyzing our throughput to finest guarantee social distancing for the longer term. Our present crew of over 100 artisans, craftsmen and technicians look ahead to sharing our artwork with the group. We are nonetheless concentrating on a 4th quarter 2020 opening and look ahead to presenting an expertise that’s each secure and phenomenal.

“Once we get through this together, it is going to be a great opportunity for Seismique. We will have artists and craftsmen working and getting paid, and I really feel that the general public is going to be looking for as much compelling diversion as they can find. In that regard, we’ll be ready for them.”