Selena Gomez and Blackpink: Will the collaboration deliver her bestie Taylor Swift nearer to the Okay-Pop band?

After teasing a collaboration with a high-profile musician for fairly a while now, South Korean lady group Blackpink has lastly revealed that they’re becoming a member of palms with none apart from Selena Gomez of their upcoming launch. Although the title of the monitor is but to be introduced, the ‘Come & Get It’ singer herself confirmed the date of the discharge of her forthcoming collab with Blackpink.

Gomez took to Twitter to make the large announcement on August 11. She wrote, “So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I’ve a brand new music popping out August 28th.” She additionally shared a tentative poster for her subsequent launch which states that the brand new single can be stopped at 12 am EST or 1 pm KST on August 28.

The upcoming monitor follows Blackpink’s record-breaking single ’How You Like That’. The band’s debut studio album is slated to reach on October 2. Only every week in the past, YG Entertainment teased Blackpink’s secret collaboration with a high artist.

The information concerning Gomez collaborating with Blankpink has garnered a variety of reactions. While the followers of the ‘Wolves’ singer are tremendous thrilled about their favourite artist creating a bit of artwork with one of the crucial gifted Okay-Pop teams, just a few are somewhat excited in regards to the Okay-Pop band that includes a special musician. One excited fan wrote, “I believe I’ll stan selena she appears so pure and has a extremely good discography… plus she’s about to serve with the Blackpink collab I’m genuinely excited.”

Many of the unternet customers nevertheless mentioned that they might somewhat see Taylor Swift with Blackpink. Some followers have even famous that Gomez and Swift’s friendship might assist the latter land a take care of the South Korean lady band. One person tweeted, “So selena is taylor swift’s bestfriend and what if selena launched blackpink to taylor can we get a taylor x blackpink now.”

Another added,” Blackpink collaborating with Selena – Selena is bestfriends with Taylor Swift – Taylor Swift listening to the collab – Taylor Swift discovering out who Rosé is – Taylorsé collab in RS1.”

Another fan famous, “WILL WE GET TAYLOR SWIFT X BLACKPINK LATERRRR?!!! selena is shut with taylor rightttt?”

