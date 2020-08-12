Selena Gomez heads to kitchen for brand spanking new HBO Max collection

Selena Gomez has been coping with staying away from others through the quarantine by spending extra time within the kitchen of her new dwelling. She’s getting some assist in bettering the culinary expertise she has by her new collection “Selena + Chef” that will probably be on the HBO Max streaming service beginning Aug. 13.

The launch of this system shouldn’t come as a shock to her thousands and thousands of on-line followers as Gomez has typically posted pictures of herself within the kitchen. Here’s the large distinction. The cooking she’s doing for the collection is loads totally different than when she’s simply hanging out with mates as a result of she is working with world-renowned cooks.

Those who will probably be guiding Gomez within the kitchen through the first 10-episode season embrace Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, and Tonya Holland.

She calls working with them intimidating however “super fun.”

“Everybody was so great and I enjoy connecting with people this way. I think that’s one of my favorite parts of my job. You step on a film set and you’re meeting incredible people, and then you’re in music working with incredible people,” Gomez says. “And now, having the ability to get a number of the best cooks onboard with this it simply got here collectively.

“I think it was something people should enjoy and be lighthearted and take an escape.”

The present has been produced within the period of social distancing. Gomez is joined remotely every episode with a unique grasp chef the place they deal with cuisines of each selection, share cooking suggestions and tips and cope with the whole lot from smoking ovens to lacking elements. Each episode will spotlight a food-related charity and can embrace each the wrestle and the enjoyment of studying to prepare dinner.

There will probably be a few gadgets Gomez gained’t be cooking. She laughs and says that whereas she makes “a killer PBJ,” when she’s making a meal for individuals she desires to impress, she feels comfy making miso soup. And, in terms of consolation meals, nothing is best to Gomez than her grandmother’s hen and dumplings.

She did deal with cooking octopus in one of many episodes and located that to be essentially the most troublesome meals problem. Gomez didn’t just like the dish in any respect and proclaims she could be pleased by no means cooking octopus once more in her life.

Gomez shouldn’t be taking the COVID-19 shutdown sitting down. Along with the brand new HBO MAX collection, she has simply signed to star in and government produce the Hulu manufacturing “Only Murders in the Building.” The forged additionally will embrace Steve Martin and Martin Short. The collection follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and immediately discover themselves wrapped up in a single.

The new initiatives add to the credit for the Texas native as she has already appeared in such motion pictures as “The Big Short,” “Spring Breakers,” “Dolittle” and “Fundmentals of Caring.” Past TV initiatives embrace “Wizards of Waverly Place” and “The Muppets.”

She has discovered as a lot success with music. Earlier this yr, Gomez launched her critically-acclaimed album RARE which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, her third consecutive studio album to debut atop the chart. The first single, “Lose You To Love Me,” gave Gomez her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As a solo artist, Gomez has gathered over 22 billion world streams.

Whether it’s appearing, singing or cooking, Gomez provides the identical quantity of vitality to every venture.

“I feel that I equally pay as a lot consideration as I can to every particular person factor. I’m actually, actually fortunate that I’ve plenty of issues that I get to do. I don’t do something I don’t wish to, in fact, however life provides me so many various challenges.

“I really thought this would be something lighthearted, because I was getting definitely down. So, of course, there’s more important things going on, but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile. I hope they’re going to laugh because I look like a fool, and just enjoy.”