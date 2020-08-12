Shawn Mendes Slammed For Racist Comments He Made Years Ago, Twitterati Trend #ShawnMendesIsOverParty!

Shawn Mendes Lands Into A New Problem As #ShawnMendesIsOverParty Trends On Twitter
Shawn Mendes Slammed For Racist Comments He Made Years Ago, Twitterati Trend #ShawnMendesIsOverParty!(Photo Credit – Instagram / Shawn Mendes )

After some previous racial feedback made by Shawn Mendes reemerged, the #ShawnMendesIsOverParty began trending on Twitter. Reportedly, Mendes had used the N-word in an Instagram remark, again in 2012.

Not even that, a 2013 tweet by the Canadian pop star was additionally deleted after the accusations of racism. Read the complete story.

As per Thethings.com, final 12 months, a Black fan requested Shawn why he has by no means addressed the feedback. To which, he mentioned, “I just think that a lot of things just need to be moved on from, but I also think that the things that were saw, like I had friends when I was 14 who would like take my phone and like post things of them because they thought it was funny that I had like 2,000 followers and it was a big thing, and they’d post photos of themselves. And at the time, I was just like not thinking about it. I had no idea I was going to have 50 million followers, which doesn’t make it any better.”

Shawn Mendes added, “But yeah, totally, I apologize for everything insensitive that I said in the past. But with that being said, yeah, I think that’s not my personality.”

Shawn Mendes additionally apologized on social media by placing an Instagram story which reads,”I posted some racially insensitive feedback on social media once I was youthful, and I’m so sorry. I apologize wholeheartedly for what was mentioned & perceive how offensive these posts have been. There is not any place for feedback like that, and people phrases don’t characterize who I’m. I stand for full inclusivity, equality and love.”

Even after Shawn Mendes’s apology, he’s going by way of hate feedback on Twitter. Have a take a look at such tweets.

 

