Shawn Mendes Slammed For Racist Comments He Made Years Ago, Twitterati Trend #ShawnMendesIsOverParty!

After some previous racial feedback made by Shawn Mendes reemerged, the #ShawnMendesIsOverParty began trending on Twitter. Reportedly, Mendes had used the N-word in an Instagram remark, again in 2012.

Not even that, a 2013 tweet by the Canadian pop star was additionally deleted after the accusations of racism. Read the complete story.

As per Thethings.com, final 12 months, a Black fan requested Shawn why he has by no means addressed the feedback. To which, he mentioned, “I just think that a lot of things just need to be moved on from, but I also think that the things that were saw, like I had friends when I was 14 who would like take my phone and like post things of them because they thought it was funny that I had like 2,000 followers and it was a big thing, and they’d post photos of themselves. And at the time, I was just like not thinking about it. I had no idea I was going to have 50 million followers, which doesn’t make it any better.”

Shawn Mendes added, “But yeah, totally, I apologize for everything insensitive that I said in the past. But with that being said, yeah, I think that’s not my personality.”

Shawn Mendes additionally apologized on social media by placing an Instagram story which reads,”I posted some racially insensitive feedback on social media once I was youthful, and I’m so sorry. I apologize wholeheartedly for what was mentioned & perceive how offensive these posts have been. There is not any place for feedback like that, and people phrases don’t characterize who I’m. I stand for full inclusivity, equality and love.”

Even after Shawn Mendes’s apology, he’s going by way of hate feedback on Twitter. Have a take a look at such tweets.

why are yall forcing the black group to forgive shawn mendes? YALL ARE TOO WEIRD ISTG😭 #shawnmendesisoverparty — emmy | pray for lebanon🇱🇧 (@newrcmanitcs) August 8, 2020

im simply gonna say one factor about this telling black individuals “forgive him already hes changed let it go” ISNT FUCKING RIGHT they’ve each single proper to not forgive him cease making excuses for his white ass and if youre not black again off #shawnmendesisoverparty — emmy | pray for lebanon🇱🇧 (@newrcmanitcs) August 8, 2020

Imagine liking a bland lame coward man like Shawn Mendes. Couldn’t be me. #shawnmendesisoverparty — You comprehend it’s a freak present when (@Exposebullshxt) August 9, 2020

#shawnmendesisoverparty can I’ve my refund for that live performance I went too? pic.twitter.com/bX79SQi9fG — Dani (@danickaam) August 8, 2020

