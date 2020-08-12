Taika Waititi superbly trolls Avengers’ Chris Hemsworth on birthday



Taika Waititi simply couldn’t resist poking enjoyable at Chris Hemsworth on his birthday (Picture: Twitter/Getty)

Taika Waititi simply couldn’t resist poking enjoyable at his pal Chris Hemsworth to mark the Thor star’s birthday and we’re right here for it.

Chris turned 37 on Tuesday and on condition that the pair are shut mates, Taika understandably took to social media to want the Hollywood actor glad birthday.

Taika tweeted: ‘Happy Birthday to my reason for living, @chrishemsworth. There’s nobody such as you.’

But, don’t be fooled by the slightly candy birthday message, as Taika uploaded an lovely image of him cuddling as much as Chris’s youthful brother Liam Hemsworth to go along with it.

Oh, Taika you joker, you.

Fans thought the filmmaker’s publish was fairly hilarious, with many following swimsuit by wishing Chris glad birthday alongside pictures that weren’t him, together with his brother Luke Hemsworth and fellow Marvel star Chris Pratt.

Others took some time to get the joke, with one fan tweeting in response: ‘Wait… huh? Ohhh i get it, you a funny guy Taika,’ whereas Taika’s trolling was misplaced on others, with one confused fan commenting: ‘That’s Liam Hemsworth not chris Hemsworth.’

Um, that’s the purpose.

Chris and Taika have fashioned a agency friendship through the years after working collectively on the third Thor film, Thor: Ragnarok, again in 2017, the place Taika served as director.

That’s Liam Hemsworth not chris Hemsworth 🤔. — ravi rathod (@RavviNayak) August 12, 2020

A hell of a man! Happy birthday Chris. 👍 pic.twitter.com/Cs9fUeMUMr — Chris Currie (@Wig82) August 12, 2020

Wait… huh? Ohhh i get it, you a humorous man Taika — Peadar Prendzzz (@peadar_prends) August 12, 2020

He appears a bit totally different right here… Maybe it’s simply the hat 😉 — ℜ𝔬𝔟𝔰 🌺 // 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘬𝘭𝘰𝘳𝘦 (@Everybody_Sings) August 12, 2020

They’re teaming up once more for the fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder, set to hit the massive display screen in 2022, with Chris teasing that the superhero movie goes to be ‘pretty insane’.

Chris is again reprising his position as Thor, whereas Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster. Speaking concerning the subsequent instalment, Chris has mentioned Taika has produced one of many ‘best scripts he’s ever learn’ for the movie.

He informed the Philadelphia Inquirer: ‘It’s probably the greatest scripts I’ve learn in years. It’s Taika at his most excessive, and at his greatest.



Chris and Taika are working collectively on the fourth Thor film set for launch in 2022 (Picture: Rex)

‘If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be fairly insane.’

Fans could also be eagerly ready for Chris to return because the hammer-wielding superhero, however they did get to see him in motion in Netflix film, Extraction, launched earlier this 12 months in April.

Chris plays mercenary Tyler Rake who is tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of a crime lord in his most dangerous mission yet.

And the movie was a total hit, as it went on to become Netflix’s most watched original production of all time – beating the likes of Sandra Bullock’s movie Birdbox and fantasy series The Witcher.

Got a story?

If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Gardeners’ World’s Monty Don reveals dog Nellie impaled on stick just months after beloved Nigel’s death

MORE: Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau explains why working with Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner was particularly ‘incredible’





