Taylor Swift Tweeted About Kamala Harris’ Nomination — and Got an Unusual Offer

It’s been lower than two years since singer-songwriter Taylor Swift joined the general public political discourse. And whereas basking within the glow of her acclaimed album Folklore, she’s additionally celebrating one other historic second: Senator Kamala Harris becoming a member of the 2020 Democratic ticket. Here’s Swift’s response, in addition to the intriguing proposition she acquired from it.

Taylor Swift has made her political beliefs recognized

Taylor Swift arrives for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26, 2019. | Johannes Eisele/AFP through Getty Images

In her 2019 documentary, Miss Americana, followers lastly realized what led to Swift’s choice to talk out on politics. She vehemently expressed her disdain for Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn, and ship out her first partisan social media submit forward of the 2018 midterm elections.

“We need to stop dissecting why someone’s on our side or if they’re on our side in the right way or if they phrased it correctly,” she advised Rolling Stone in 2019, “We need to not have the right kind of Democrat and the wrong kind of Democrat. We need to just be like, ‘You’re a Democrat? Sick. Get in the car. We’re going to the mall.’”

She’s spoken out in opposition to incumbent Donald Trump

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your total presidency, you might have the nerve to feign ethical superiority earlier than threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

RELATED: Taylor Swift Attacks Donald Trump: Martha Hunt and More Celebrities Praising Her Message

While Swift started by speaking about politics on a state stage, she didn’t cease there. Her music “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” featured allusions to the tough divide between political events that has solely escalated since Donald Trump was elected. And she referred to as him out instantly.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” she tweeted in May 2020 following his response to protests in opposition to police brutality. “‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.”

Swift tweeted after Harris introduced her VP nomination

Given her stance on Trump, it’s no shock that Swift is supporting Joe Biden within the upcoming 2020 presidential election, through which he’s the Democrat’s nominee. Though she hasn’t expressly endorsed him, she did present pleasure on August 11, 2020, when Biden named Kamala Harris his working mate.

“.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us,” Harris tweeted. “And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.” Swift quote-tweeted this, solely including, “YES.”

Jon Favreau of ‘Pod Save America’ tweeted at her

The fan response to Swift’s tweet was, in a phrase, Swift. Among those that responded was Jon Favreau, who wrote, “Taylor, come on @PodSaveAmerica!” For those that aren’t acquainted, Favreau was Barack Obama’s Director of Speechwriting and is now a co-host of the progressive political podcast. (No relation to the filmmaker of the identical title.)

Swift has not, to public data, ever been on a podcast. But then once more, she’s completed a number of new issues with the purpose of defeating Trump in 2020. Not to say, Favreau’s spouse, Emily, seems to be a fan: “But you have to have @emilyfavreau moderate,” was a reply to Favreau’s request.