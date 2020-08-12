Tekashi 6ix9ine attracts a large indoor crowd in NYC after claiming he was beat up

‘I’ll without end be the King of New York’: Tekashi 6ix9ine attracts a large indoor crowd in NYC after claiming he was beat up on the street as he is off home arrest

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

Tekashi 6ix9ine had a busy day, as he is off home arrest and again on the streets of New York City.

The 24-year-old rap artist took to Instagram with a pair of posts documenting his time within the Big Apple Tuesday, as he claimed he was overwhelmed up, visited a health care provider to endure remedy, then confirmed off his capability to attract a big crowd.

Tekashi, whose actual title is Daniel Hernandez, shared a clip by which he was seated in a medical workplace whereas a doctor tended to his arm, which was bandaged up.

The latest: Tekashi 6ix9ine, 24, claimed he was beaten up, visited a doctor to undergo treatment, then showed off his ability to draw a large crowd in NYC Tuesday

The newest: Tekashi 6ix9ine, 24, claimed he was overwhelmed up, visited a health care provider to endure remedy, then confirmed off his capability to attract a big crowd in NYC Tuesday

‘I acquired caught missing in these streets,’ the Bushwick, New York native wrote within the caption, insinuating that he was caught off guard and attacked, resulting in the accidents.

The Fefe artist within the clip wore a purple cap, black shirt and pants and a face masks as he acquired take care of his medical situation.

The Stoopid artist later within the day entered a New York division retailer, exhibiting dozens of individuals congregating as he made his manner by the retail institution.

‘I’ll without end be the King of New York,’ he wrote, ‘and it makes y’all so mad that IM OUTSIDE EVERYDAY ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️’

Ouch: The rapper appeared to be in pain as a doctor helped repair his arm

Ouch: The rapper seemed to be in ache as a health care provider helped restore his arm 

Focused: The musical artist said he was caught off-guard while out on Tuesday, leading to the injury

Focused: The musical artist mentioned he was caught off-guard whereas out on Tuesday, resulting in the damage 

Awaiting his public: The Stoopid artist later in the day entered a New York department store, showing dozens of people congregating as he made his way through the retail establishment

Awaiting his public: The Stoopid artist later within the day entered a New York division retailer, exhibiting dozens of individuals congregating as he made his manner by the retail institution

6ix9ine final 12 months was convicted in reference to racketeering, drug trafficking and weapons fees, and acquired a lesser sentence – he confronted as many as 47 years in custody – for his testimony in opposition to one-time associates.

He was sentenced to 2 years in jail this previous December, and launched from jail into house arrest in April after citing issues about coronavirus, along with his house arrest drawing to a detailed July 31.

As of Tuesday, the loss of life complete for COVID-19 – declared a public well being emergency by World Health Organization – had soared to 164,681 individuals within the U.S., in line with Johns Hopkins, amid 738,800 deaths worldwide.

Fans: The recording artist proclaimed himself the King of New York

Fans: The recording artist proclaimed himself the King of New York 

Back out: 6ix9ine was released from into home arrest in April citing concerns about coronavirus, with his home arrest drawing to a close July 31

Back out: 6ix9ine was launched from into house arrest in April citing issues about coronavirus, along with his house arrest drawing to a detailed July 31 

Memorable moment: Dozens of fans held up cellphones recording the celeb

Memorable second: Dozens of followers held up cellphones recording the celeb 

