That Stranger Things 3 Ending: Is [Spoiler] Really Dead?

No season of Stranger Things has been with out casualty, however the two main deaths on the finish of the sequence’ third season are the largest but. Like, actually huge. (This is the half the place we inform you there are main spoilers forward concerning the ending of Stranger Things season 3.)

SPOILER WARNING: We’re not kidding, we’re going to spoil the heck out of this season within the subsequent paragraph.

(Photo by Netflix)

First, Billy (Dacre Montgomery): A tragedy, however a loss of life for an excellent trigger. Billy spent the season possessed by the Mind Flayer, and within the last moments of the massive battle, he regained his consciousness as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) reminded him of the childhood reminiscences she’d seen whereas doing a few of her supernatural exploring earlier within the season. Billy remembered who he was, and he in the end sacrificed himself to cease the Mind Flayer.

Billy was not an excellent dude — he just about spent the whole lot of season 2 being a violent, abusive jerk — however after seeing how he grew to become that method in Eleven’s glimpses into his previous, it was satisfying seeing him faucet into his humanity and understand what he wanted to do for the larger good. He gained’t precisely be missed — once more, he was an actual d-bag — however his abs may be, at the very least for the thirsty mothers of Hawkins.

(Photo by Netflix)

Second, and most devastating of all, Hopper (David Harbour). Yes, Hopper! We’ll pause right here for a second of silence, notably for this season’s fabulous Tom Selleck mustache–patterned shirt combo.

OK, again to the saddest second of the sequence — sure, even sadder than the flashbacks to Hopper’s daughter or Eleven’s previous — when Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper locked eyes as they realized what needed to be finished to shut the latest gateway to the Upside Down, which was hidden within the secret Russian bunker deep beneath the Starcourt Mall. Joyce had the facility to press the button to shut the door, however Hopper was standing subsequent to the opening and would instantly be incinerated if she did.

Both Joyce and Hopper knew what would occur if she closed the gateway, however in addition they knew what would occur in the event that they didn’t. And as Hawkins Police Chief, Hopper needs to guard the larger good — and make sure the security of his daughter, Eleven. So he nodded to Joyce, figuring out they’d by no means get to have dinner like they’d deliberate, and she or he pulled the metaphorical set off.

Here’s the factor, although: We by no means noticed what occurred to Hopper after that. Joyce returned to the floor and broke the information to Elle (with a super-sad, wistful look), and subsequently gave her the follow heart-to-heart speech he’d written earlier within the season that turned out to be a stunning goodbye letter, full of recommendation for her future — the one he ensured she’d have by sacrificing himself in that bunker. But what really occurred to him?

While the emotional ending would’ve performed completely properly if Hopper’s destiny had been last, that is Stranger Things — and a mid-credits scene revealed that perhaps it wasn’t a loss of life that we noticed. Deep inside a Russian jail, two guards took a prisoner from his cell, ensuring he was “not the American.” The American, hmmmm? Who might that be referring to?

Why, Hopper, after all. Think about it: when the feds lastly bought to Hawkins, the Russians had disappeared with no hint. How did that occur? It shouldn’t be too far-fetched of a leap to imagine that perhaps they took Hopper with them.

Though the ending of ST3 appeared fairly everlasting, with the Byers household and Eleven leaving city, the Duffer brothers have mentioned that they’d envisioned 4 seasons for the sequence. Which signifies that season Three may not be the top in any case, and a fourth season, doubtlessly, might embrace a discovery that Hopper remains to be alive after which attempting to get him again from the Russian jail the place he’s theoretically residing. Hypothetically.

Either method, this will’t be the top of Hopper and his beautiful dad bod — whether or not in flashback or within the flesh, Stranger Things wouldn’t be the identical with out him.

What did you consider the ending? Do you assume it’s Hopper in that Russian jail? If so, do you assume he’ll escape or will these resourceful Hawkins youngsters and their elder siblings, mother and father, and pals discover their beloved Hopper and hatch a plan to rescue him? Tell us within the feedback!

