These 10 Celebrities Caught Us Off-Guard With Their Choice Of Car

Think of celeb automotive collections, and the automobiles that first come to thoughts are million-dollar supercars or customized luxurious automobiles. Some celebs love nothing greater than to spend their hard-earned money on ridiculously costly automobiles.

From stylish automobiles like clothier Ralph Lauren’s classic 1937 Bugatti 57SC Atlantic to the extra outlandish, similar to rapper Flo Rida’s customized gold Bugatti Veyron, followers count on to see their favourite stars driving about in trendy, high-performance automobiles. However, not each celeb desires to splash the money on their motors, and a few have made some very uncommon selections in terms of what they drive.

10 Mark Zuckerberg – Acura TSX

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg is price $86 billion – however you wouldn’t know that from the automobiles he drives. Zuckerberg has been seen driving round in outdated Acura TSX, a compact government automotive from Honda’s luxurious division.

The remainder of his “collection” features a Volkswagen Golf, a Honda Fit compact automotive, and a barely extra trendy Infiniti G Sedan; not the type of automobiles you’d count on to see a billionaire driving. Zuckerberg has now splashed out on a $2million Pagani Huayra supercar, however that is positively not for on a regular basis driving.

9 Clint Eastwood – Fiat 500

Having made his identify because the star of Westerns within the 60s and 70s, Clint Eastwood has a repute of considered one of Hollywood’s arduous males, even on the ripe outdated age of 90. He has remained loyal to his 1987 GMC Typhoon for years, however lately he was noticed driving a way more stunning alternative of automotive; a Fiat 500.

Relaunched in 2010, the Fiat 500 is actually a trendy set of wheels, however it isn’t the form of automotive that Eastwood’s most well-known character, Dirty Harry, would ever be seen driving.

8 Justin Bieber – Audi R8

Singer Justin Bieber could solely be 26-years-old, however he already has a web price of $285million, having began his music profession when he was simply 13. Bieber is an enormous fan of supercars and has already been the proud proprietor of some spectacular automobiles, together with a uncommon electrical Fisker Karma sports activities automotive.

He additionally owns an Audi R8 roadster, which is a beautiful German-engineered set of wheels. Nothing incorrect in any respect with having an Audi R8 within the storage; what’s stunning the customized leopard-print vinyl wrap that Bieber had utilized to his mannequin.

7 Tom Hanks – Scion xB

Hollywood legend Tom Hanks has appeared in among the most iconic motion pictures of current years and has picked up two Best Actor Oscars within the course of. He can also be identified for having a relatively eccentric persona, and this has been mirrored in his alternative of auto.

The Forrest Gump star drives a Scion xB, an ungainly and boxy-looking compact automotive that was made by Toyota particularly for the US market between 2004 and 2015. Hanks purchased a custom-made all-electric Scion xB again in 2007, displaying off his inexperienced motoring credentials lengthy earlier than many different Hollywood stars.

6 Will.I.Am – Volkswagen Beetle

Rappers are typically identified for his or her outlandish style in automobiles, spending megabucks on cheesy customized supercars. Will.I.Am of Black Eyed Peas fame additionally drives a customized automotive, however his automobile is a customized Volkswagen Beetle from 1958.

Not that the end result appears to be like something like a Beetle. The rap star spent $900,000 and two years at two totally different customized physique retailers reworking his Bug into one thing which vaguely resembles a tiny classic Rolls Royce completed off with chrome options, white tires, and a purple paint job.

5 Ludacris – Acura Legend

Before rapper and actor Ludacris grew to become an enormous star, he had all the time dreamed of proudly owning an Acura Legend, a reasonably commonplace mid-size government automotive that was bought between 1985 and 1995.

As quickly as he had sufficient cash, Ludacris, actual identify Christopher Bridges, went out and purchased himself a second-hand 1993 Acura Legend which he nonetheless owns and drives at present, though it has been given a significantly trendy makeover in that point to make it look extra like a rapper’s automotive. Ludacris continues to be an enormous fan of the Legend, and his mannequin continues to be going robust regardless of having over 225,000 miles on the clock.

4 Jennifer Lawrence – Volkswagen Eos

Actress Jennifer Lawrence was first nominated for an Oscar on the age of 21 for her function in Winter’s Bone, occurring to win the Best Actress prize in 2013 for Silver Linings Playbook. She has develop into some of the fashionable and well-paid Hollywood actresses of current years, but she appears in no rush to spend huge cash on flashy automobiles.

Instead, Lawrence makes use of a Volkswagen Eos as considered one of her on a regular basis rides, a sporty however understated cabriolet coupe which solely value $40,000 in 2015 when it was scrapped.

3 Daniel Radcliffe – Fiat Grande Punto

To a era of moviegoers, Daniel Radcliffe will without end be referred to as Harry Potter, the boy wizard from the movie variations of JK Rowling’s profitable sequence of books. He has since gone on to get pleasure from reasonable success as an grownup actor, making some intriguing selections in terms of his huge and small display screen roles.

He has additionally made some uncommon selections off-screen in terms of his automotive assortment. Although he now owns a trendy Jaguar XJ, his favourite automotive continues to be the Fiat Grande Punto he purchased when he turned 18.

2 Justin Bieber – Smart ForTwo

Singer Justin Bieber makes a second look on this listing, because of his curious resolution so as to add a subcompact Smart ForTwo to his normally spectacular automotive assortment. Bieber purchased the Smart automotive in 2012, and it should have reduce an odd determine in his LA storage, alongside his Ferrari and Lamborghini supercars.

The star had not less than custom-made his Smart ForTwo with a matte black vinyl wrap and matching alloys. He additionally stamped his persona on the automotive, changing the “Smart Car” badge on the again with considered one of his designs, saying “Swag Car”.

1 Warren Buffet – Cadillac XTS

Investor Warren Buffet is likely one of the richest males on the planet because of his $70 billion fortune, however he hates to waste his cash on pointless purchases like flashy automobiles. For years, Buffet drove the identical 2006 Cadillac DTS, although he was finally persuaded to commerce that in for a brand new Cadillac XTS in 2014 for the grand worth of $23,400.

It appears that Buffet would relatively spend his cash on good causes, as he has promised to offer away 99% of his fortune to charity inside his lifetime.

