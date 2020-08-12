This is the important thing to Selena Gomez’s glowing pores and skin, in keeping with her make-up artist

Anyone with a YouTube habit will know {that a} new creator becoming a member of the platform is like all of your Christmases coming without delay.

It’s even higher for those who’re a magnificence addict and one in all your favorite make-up artists of all time joins and posts not one, however two movies sharing all his inside secrets and techniques.

Prepare to up your weekly display screen time as a result of Hung Vanngo, make-up artist to Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Gisele, Zoë Kravitz, Selena Gomez and too many extra celebrities to say, has simply began his very personal YouTube channel.

For his second video, Hung borrowed his muse and buddy, Emily Rajkowski, to mannequin his signature ‘Summer Glow Makeup’ and it is truthful to say we took all of the notes, together with the tip that he stated is “key” to creating your pores and skin look unimaginable.

“For me, hydration is the important thing,” he defined. “I at all times, over hydrate the pores and skin first and if it is an excessive amount of I can at all times blot the moisturiser off.

“I believe it is necessary the pores and skin is absolutely hydrated if you do make-up,” Hung continued. “The glow, the shine, every little thing comes out from inside if you hydrate the pores and skin very well.”

In order to get that hydration, it’s worthwhile to put within the prep work first, earlier than you even go close to your face along with your basis brush.

For Hung his prep work consists of first cleaning the face with Avene’s Micellar Lotion, earlier than including a layer of sunshine hydration with a liquid moisturising essence, adopted by lip balm, eye cream and two types of moisturiser.

Seeing as we’re presently responsible of slapping on some tinted moisturiser 5 minutes after we have woken up, it is no marvel we’re not getting the glow Hung is so famend for.

Watch the complete video beneath:

Laura Capon

Senior Fashion & Beauty Writer

Laura writes about every little thing magnificence and vogue associated for Cosmopolitan UK and specialises in make-up, plus-size vogue and the world of YouTube.

