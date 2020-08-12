Top 5 Hollywood information in the present day: Dwayne Johnson turns into the best paid actor, Emilia Clarke clicked on trip, Entertainment News

Top 5 Hollywood information in the present day: Dwayne Johnson turns into the best paid actor, Emilia Clarke clicked on trip



Dwayne Johnson has develop into the highest-paid actor for the second time in a row. The actor has topped the Forbes annual listing. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez and Ok-pop band BLACKPINK has introduced its new single.

Here are the highest tales of the day.

Dwayne Johnson tops but once more on Forbes highest-paid male actors listing

Wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson clung to the highest slot on the listing of the world’s highest-paid male actors for a second straight yr, in keeping with an annual tally launched by Forbes journal on Tuesday.

Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK’s new single to launch on this date

This is one collaboration that everybody is ready for. Popstar Selena Gomez and Ok-pop woman band BLACKPINK are all set to collaborate on a model new music. The single, which is but to be titled goes to be out on August 28.

‘GoT’ star Emilia Clarke noticed on trip with buddies in Italy; see footage

It’s like every other day for ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Emilia Clarke who performed the function of Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons. The Hollywood star was seen chilling with buddies in Italy’s Positano on a trip.

Martin Scorsese indicators multi-year first-look take care of Apple TV+ for movies, TV tasks

In a significant enhance to its listing of content material for the approaching yr, OTT Apple TV+ has received a multi-year deal for movie and TV tasks produced and directed by Hollywood’s nice, Martin Scorsese.

Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ tops Billboard Hot 100 beating Taylor Swift

Harry Styles has now topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart this week displacing Taylor Swift. The singer’s ‘Watermelon Sugar’ from ‘Fine Line’ is now at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 listing beating Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’. ‘Cardigan’ is a lately launched single from her album ‘Folklore’ that dominated the highest place of the worldwide music chart final week.

