TV tonight: the final, tumultuous days of Diana | Television & radio

Diana: Her Last Summer

9pm, Channel 5

“She looked a million dollars and had the compassion of a nun.” So says Sun photographer Arthur Edwards, summing up the successful, fateful mixture of belongings that made Diana, Princess of Wales clickbait earlier than the time period was invented. The first of a sequence of documentaries about her life, this movie explores the tumult of the months earlier than her demise. Presentationally, it’s a melodramatic affair however it’s grimly fascinating to be reminded of the hyperspeed relentlessness of the press consideration that preceded Diana’s demise. Phil Harrison

Reported Missing

9pm, BBC One

This week’s real-life story of a lacking particular person focuses on the previous soldier Mark Smith, who suffers from PTSD and hasn’t been seen for 24 hours since arguing along with his spouse. Smith, the founding father of a veterans’ charity, has been behaving erratically for weeks and has made alarming social media posts. Hannah Verdier

Harlots

9pm, BBC Two

This rambunctious drama was a success for ITV Encore in 2017 and has been snapped up by the BBC to fill a Covid-shaped gap within the schedules. It’s heady, bawdy enjoyable and value a glance in case you missed it the primary time spherical. Tonight, Lucy (Eloise Smyth) is employed by Lord and Lady Repton, however is barely disconcerted by their tastes. PH

Lose a Stone in 21 Days With Michael Mosley

9pm, Channel 4

Doctor and pop-science provocateur Mosley has all the time had a means with an attention grabbing premise and if weight reduction after lockdown is your concern, this is likely to be useful. Volunteers will likely be dealing with high-intensity exercises and low-calorie diets in an try and shed weight quick. PH

Burma’s Secret Jungle War With Joe Simpson

9pm, BBC Four

Joe Simpson is finest recognized for his ordeal within the docudrama Touching the Void. But his father had a storied life too, preventing behind Japanese strains within the second world struggle. In this sequence, Simpson travels to Myanmar to retrace his father’s footsteps and get a measure of his experiences. PH

Inside Missguided: Made in Manchester

10pm, Channel 4

A quick, humorous doc in regards to the vogue model Missguided and the younger ladies who dominate its workforce. Tonight, the hunt is on to enroll a scorching Love Islander, whereas a YouTuber does her first shoot. The narration has its personal model: “Oh no! Shit! They’re going to the wrong location!” Jack Seale



Film selection















Joaquin Phoenix as Theodore Twombly in Her. Photograph: Warner Bros/Everett/Rex



Her (Spike Jonze, 2013) 1.55am, Channel 4 In a near-future LA, Joaquin Phoenix is the lonely Theodore Twombly who, whereas breaking apart along with his spouse (Rooney Mara), falls for his Scarlett Johansson-voiced pc working system – the seductive Samantha. Jonze’s sci-fi romance is a wry, considerate satire on the absurd prospects of human/IT interplay. Paul Howlett

Live sports activities

Snooker: The World Championship,

1pm, BBC Two The opening semi-final on the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Scottish Premiership soccer: St Mirren v Celtic, 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event From Simple Digital Arena.

Champions League soccer, Atalanta v Paris Saint-Germain

7pm, BT Sport 1 From Estádio da Luz.