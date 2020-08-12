Video of Sandra Bernhard calling Mariah Carey the n-word resurfaces : TheGrio



An outdated video from the 1998 comedy particular, I’m Still Here… Damn It, by Pose star, Sandra Bernhard, is circulating on Twitter. In the clip, Bernhard insults Mariah Carey and refers to her as “ni**erish.”

“And now (she’s) trying to backtrack on our a**es, acting real ni**erish up there at the Royalton Hotel suite with Puff Daddy and all the greasy, chain-wearing Black men.”

In a higher-pitched voice, used to emulate Carey’s voice, Bernhard continues the joke, “Oh yeah, Daddy. This feels kinda good. I didn’t know I would be into this.”

Ending with the punchline, “I’ve got a little bit of Black in me, too. I didn’t tell you that.” Carey is a biracial lady: African American and Venezuelan on her father’s aspect and white Irish on her mom’s aspect. She has all the time publicly recognized as a Black lady.

The joke obtained intense backlash when the particular was first launched and will have induced Bernhard setbacks in her profession. In truth, Pose is the comic’s first main tv function in a decade.

Pose star Indya Moore tweeted that the clip was “very hurtful, confusing, and disappointing.”

Just a reminder that Nurse Judy from Pose referred to as Mariah Carey a “n****er” and made enjoyable of different black artist. pic.twitter.com/YDPK4ET0Dg — Tre – Justice for Black Lives (@RadioLamb) August 7, 2020

In a 1999 interview with Mirabella, Carey stated Bernhard “used words about me that every African American I know — and definitely I personally — find inappropriate. If my skin were two shades darker, she wouldn’t have done it. I think she perceives me as white, which is a common perception. And, yeah, I am a freaking mutt and interracial freak, but she implied I was a white person trying to be Black.”

For years, Bernhard has defended her use of the phrase. She was even interviewed for a documentary referred to as, The N-Word.

In a 1998 New York Magazine interview, she claimed that she had “carte-blanche” to make use of the phrase “from my friend Paul Mooney.” She stated, “Plus, I have a huge Black following, so you know, it’s like a Black person saying it.”

While Bernhard has but to deal with the clip once more. However in 1999 on Watch What Happens Live, she stated she and Carey “made up.”

Bernhard is a movie actress, singer, and humorist. Her function as Nurse Judy on Pose depicts her as an aggressive advocate for HIV and AIDS sufferers, significantly these of coloration.

