Welcome to an early have a look at what’s set to hit Netflix within the United States all through the month of September 2020. There are some wonderful titles together with big Originals equivalent to The Devil all of the Time, I’m Thinking of Ending Things and Ratched already lined up so let’s dive in!

If you need to see a extra in-depth preview of the Netflix Originals due out in September 2020, you could find that preview being up to date constantly proper right here on What’s on Netflix. If you missed out on any of the August 2020 additions, we’re nonetheless updating that preview right here.

As at all times, hold an eye fixed out on what’s leaving too with the primary removing set to be Christopher Robin so far.

Don’t neglect, Netflix has picked up and spaced out a bunch of licensed comedy reveals between August and October. Two of those reveals can be arriving in September.

Time to pop bottles🍾🍾

The following basic reveals are coming to @Netflix (US) Moesha – Aug 1

The Game S1-3 – Aug 15

Sister Sister – Sept 1

Girlfriends – Sept 11

The Parkers – Oct 1

Half & Half – Oct 15

One on One – Oct 15 To have fun, this is a message out of your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2020

Note: this record solely applies to Netflix within the United States.

September Dates TBD

Enola Holmes (2020) N – British thriller movie primarily based on the novel starring Millie Bobbie Brown.

– British thriller movie primarily based on the novel starring Millie Bobbie Brown. Mighty Express (Season 1) N – New animated collection for kids from the creators of Paw Patrol.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 1st

Borgen (Seasons 1-3) – The wonderful Danish political thriller lastly joins Netflix forward of season four due out on Netflix within the subsequent couple of years.

Due Date (2010) – Todd Phillips directs this comedy starring Robert Downey Jr and Zach Galifianakis.

– Todd Phillips directs this comedy starring Robert Downey Jr and Zach Galifianakis. Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones (2020) N – Two stand-up specials, one offered in English and one in Spanish.

– Two stand-up specials, one offered in English and one in Spanish. Heidi (Season 2) – More animated adventures up within the mountains with Hedi.

– More animated adventures up within the mountains with Hedi. Muppet’s Most Wanted (2014) – Disney’s massive Muppet film starring Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell and Tina Fey.

– Disney’s massive Muppet film starring Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell and Tina Fey. Puss in Boots (2011) – Dreamworks spin-off of Puss in Boots who was an everyday in Shrek.

– Dreamworks spin-off of Puss in Boots who was an everyday in Shrek. Sister Sister (Multiple Seasons) – UPN basic 90s comedy sitcom collection created by Kimm Bass and Gary Gilbert about twins separated at start.

– UPN basic 90s comedy sitcom collection created by Kimm Bass and Gary Gilbert about twins separated at start. The Smurfs (2011) – The live-action first reboot of the basic youngsters’s cartoon from Sony Pictures.

– The live-action first reboot of the basic youngsters’s cartoon from Sony Pictures. Thomas & Friends (Season 24) – More animated adventures with Thomas the Tank Engine.

– More animated adventures with Thomas the Tank Engine. True: Friendship Day (2020) N – Another youngsters animated particular set within the True world.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 2nd

Freaks – You’re One of Us (2020) N – German superhero film a few fry prepare dinner discovering she has energy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September third

Love, Garaunteed (2020) N – Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. star on this new romantic comedy.

– Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. star on this new romantic comedy. Young Wallander (Season 1) N – Newly graduated police officer finds himself embroiled in grisly instances. Based on the Swedish and British collection Wallander.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 4th

Away (Season 1) N – New sci-fi collection that includes Hillary Swank.

– New sci-fi collection that includes Hillary Swank. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) N – Charlie Kaufman writes and directs this new drama tailored from the novel that includes Jesse Plemons.

Take Me Home Tonight (2011) – Set within the 1980s, this romantic comedy is ready 4 years after commencement college students meet up with one hoping to make a transfer on his highschool crush.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September sixth

Undercover (Season 2) N – Dutch crime drama collection that aired to beautiful evaluations earlier within the 12 months.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September seventh

Midnight Special (2016) -Sci-fi thriller a few boy displaying superhero powers and a father’s makes an attempt to maintain him secure from the authorities.

Midnight Special is coming to Netflix US on September seventh pic.twitter.com/6EMaL5602I — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 10, 2020

What’s Coming to Netflix on September eighth

StarBeam (Season 2) N – Second season of the animated youngsters’s collection.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September ninth

La Linea: Shadow of Narco (Season 1) N – Docu-series wanting into the Spanish seashore city became Europes deadliest drug trafficking hub.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 10th

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N – Family musical collection a few lady making an attempt to rebuild a teen boy band.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 11th

Family Business (Season 2) N – French comedy a few household that’s on the high of their sport promoting grass.

– French comedy a few household that’s on the high of their sport promoting grass. Girlfriends (Multiple Seasons) – Comedy sitcom collection that follows 4 completely different ladies.

– Comedy sitcom collection that follows 4 completely different ladies. The Duchess (Season 1) N – New comedy collection from comic Katherine Ryan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 16th

The Devil All the Time (2020) N – Complete with a stellar solid together with Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, this is among the largest motion pictures to launch on Netflix this fall.

Here’s your first have a look at THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, a midwestern gothic story from Antonio Campos starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jason Clark, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen. On Netflix globally on 16 Sept. pic.twitter.com/3qNW1EaVfb — NetflixMovie (@NetflixMovie) August 3, 2020

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 17th

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) N – New anime collection primarily based on the online game franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 18th

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) N – Animated collection from Dreamworks primarily based within the Jurassic Park IP.

– Animated collection from Dreamworks primarily based within the Jurassic Park IP. Ratched (Season 1) N – The subsequent big Ryan Murphy undertaking that’s set to reboot the well-known Nurse Ratched character from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

You deserve somebody to point out you mercy. September 18. pic.twitter.com/bPpfKABCzs — Ratched (@RatchedNetflix) August 4, 2020

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 29th

Welcome to Sudden Death (2020) N – Sequel to the Sudden Death film from 1995.

What will you be watching on Netflix in September 2020? Let us know within the feedback.