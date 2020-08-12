TOM Holland is teaming up with Robert Pattinson for a brand new Netflix movie that can chill you to the bone.

The Devil All The Time relies on Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel of the identical title.

3 Tom Holland takes the lead in The Devil All The Time Credit: Netflix

When is The Devil All The Time launched on Netflix?

There remains to be slightly little bit of wait earlier than you may watch this spin-tingling thriller.

The movie shall be launched on September 16, 2020.

You will have the ability to stream it from 8am on today.

Unfortunately Netflix haven’t launched a trailer for the film but.

3 Bill Skarsgård performs Willard Russell within the film Credit: Netflix

What is The Devil All The Time about?

The movie is about in post-WWII Ohio, and follows a spread of characters every reacting to the damages and disturbances they confronted throughout the conflict.

Among the movie’s assortment of disturbed characters is a tormented veteran whose spouse is dying with most cancers.

There can be a husband-and-wife group of serial killers, a spider-handling preacher and his virtuoso-guitar-playing sidekick who’re working from the legislation.

But on the centre of the story is an orphaned boy who grows as much as be a very good however can be violent man in his personal proper.

3 Robert Pattinson performs a really unholy priest within the Netflix movie

Who is within the solid of The Devil All The Time?

The movie brings with it and spectacular solid of A List actors:

Tom Holland as Arvin Russell – Known for the SpiderMan films.

– Known for the SpiderMan films. Bill Skarsgård as Willard Russell – Known for enjoying IT within the Stephen King films.

– Known for enjoying IT within the Stephen King films. Robert Pattinson as Preston Teagardin – Known for enjoying Edward Cullen within the Twighlight saga.

– Known for enjoying Edward Cullen within the Twighlight saga. Riley Keough as Sandy Henderson – Known for her work in horror films.

– Known for her work in horror films. Jason Clarke as Carl Henderson – Known for enjoying Tommy within the TV present Brotherhood.

– Known for enjoying Tommy within the TV present Brotherhood. Haley Bennett as Charlotte Russell – Known for starring in The Girl On The Train.

‘JUST DISAPPEARED’ Who is Amanza Smith’s child daddy from Selling Sunset? TEEN DREAM When is Teenage Bounty Hunters launched on Netflix and what’s it about? BINGE AWAY! The 80 greatest collection to look at on Netflix proper now TAKE IT AWAY Away solid: Who stars within the Netflix collection with Hilary Swank and Ray Panthak? AWAY WE GO When is Away out on Netflix and what’s it about? TROUBLE IN PARADISE Selling Sunset’s Romain blasts frenemy Davina as ‘nothing particular’ TIME TO BINGE Netflix UK September releases 2020 – new collection, TV and movies three-ly thrilling Umbrella Academy boss shares large plans for S3 and ‘dysfunctional’ heroes SWANKED OUT Hilary Swank says she was kicked within the face whereas filming Netflix drama Away Exclusive ‘It was our child’ Daisy Coleman’s Netflix sequel & movie script WILL be accomplished

Eliza Scanlen as Lenora Laferty – Known for starring in Home and Away.

– Known for starring in Home and Away. Mia Wasikowska as Helen Hatton – Known for enjoying Alice within the film Alice Through the Looking Glass.

– Known for enjoying Alice within the film Alice Through the Looking Glass. Harry Melling as Roy Laferty – Known for enjoying Dudley Dursley within the Harry Potter films.

Tom Holland shaves his head and his followers mourn his ‘Prince Charming hair’