1 / 8





When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rihanna indulged in a enjoyable dialog at Cannes 2017

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by no means fails to shock us together with her model decisions and sweetness seems. Due to the continuing Coronavirus state of affairs worldwide, we absolutely missed her annual Cannes look this yr. The actress was examined optimistic for the COVID 19 alongside together with her daughter, husband Abhishek Bachchan and father in legislation Amitabh Bachchan, although they’ve fullly recovered from the identical now. After getting discharged from the hospital, Aishwarya had taken to her Instagram deal with and posted a thanks observe for her followers. Sharing a candy image, she wrote, “THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers , Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab …and me.TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted…GOD BLESS YOU ALL ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours… Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt… Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS.LOVE YOU All too”. She is an epitome of perfection. For over 20 years, the actress has gained tens of millions of hearts within the Bollywood and continues to take action. On the skilled entrance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might be subsequent seen in Jasmine A Story of a Leased Womb which is a narrative based mostly on surrogacy and the beautiful magnificence might be collaborating with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam as soon as once more for the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan. The historic drama has been produced and directed by Mani Ratnam. It media stories are to be believed, it will be made right into a two-part film. She was final seen within the 2018 film Fanney Khan co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor within the lead roles. Today check out these throwback snaps from 2017 of the gorgeous actress with International singing sensation Rihanna.

Photo Credit : twitter