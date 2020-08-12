Which One is Kylie, and Which One is Kendall?

Charli D’Amelio, age 16, and her older sister, 18-year-old Dixie D’Amelio, are two of the highest TikTok creators on the app. Recently, the well-known sisters — who’ve tens of millions of followers between them — confirmed which Jenner sister every one is extra like: Kylie or Kendall Jenner.

TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio evaluate themselves to Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner

Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In a current Elle profile of the D’Amelio sisters, the interview requested Charli and Dixie: “Which famous sibling are you?”

“First up is Kendall and Kylie,” she supplied, referencing the well-known Jenner sisters.

“You’re more like Kylie,” Charli D’Amelio informed her sister, Dixie. “I think I’m more like Kendall.” Kendall Jenner, who appeared — no less than as a teen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians — a bit extra subdued, higher matches D’Amelio humble, nice persona.

“Yeah, I feel more like Kylie,” Dixie confirmed. Dixie, for her half, seems to be a bit increased vitality and outgoing, a bit much less polished than her sister — which, (with no shade meant in any respect) does remind us a little bit of Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner at The 2019 Met Gala | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The D’Amelios, reaching the peak of their careers at a younger age, are already paving a distinct profession paths

In addition to persona kind, the sisters’ paths to success seem pretty just like their Jenner-sister counterpart. For instance, throughout the TikTok neighborhood, Charli D’Amelio has taken a extra “traditional” journey to fame (if “traditional” is a phrase that may even be used to explain on-line celeb standing). Charli D’Amelio boosted her follower rely — now over 75 million — by doing the well-known TikTok dances, which she continues to submit (typically along with her iconic Dunkin’ Donuts iced espresso).

Kendall Jenner, whereas being born into one of many world’s most well-known households, constructed her personal profession within the established, high-end world of the modeling business, doing runway exhibits and high-profile modeling shoots. Kylie Jenner, however, has dipped her toes into numerous enterprise ventures, focusing now on her cosmetics model.

Like Kylie Jenner, Dixie D’Amelio has had a bit extra of a novel, scattered strategy to her TikTok success than Charli.

“Dixie’s TikTok videos include comedic skits, lip-syncing videos, and other miscellaneous front-camera footage,” Insider reported in a 2020 interview with Dixie D’Amelio.

“I just try to show my personality, because I’m not a dancer,” D’Amelio defined.

Also, although she’s the older one, Dixie has ridden a couple of of the coattails of her 16-year-old sister’s skyrocketing fame. (Dixie looks as if she would admit this herself; taking part in a TikTok development that requested creators to do the “thing that made them famous,” Dixie ran to Charli and threw her arms round her little sister.)

“Charli and I are two different people …” she informed Insider. “I don’t want to do what she’s doing. I don’t want to be a dancer, because that’s her thing and I have my thing.”

TikTok’s well-known D’Amelio sisters simply launched their very own nail polish line with a magnificence model

Like Kylie Jenner, Dixie is balancing a number of totally different profession alternatives. The older D’Amelio sister launched a track just lately referred to as “Be Happy,” which is throughout TikTok.

With her background in theater, Dixie can be diving into some performing alternatives.

“She’s already tried her hand at on-screen acting with a recent role on Brat TV, a media company airing its shows on YouTube. Her show Attaway General premieres in May,” Insider continued. She’s additionally entering into model partnerships. Per the publication:

Dixie D’Amelio and Charli D’Amelio converse throughout Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 on May 16, 2020 | Getty Images/Getty Images for EIF & XQ

… skincare firm Dermalogica named D’Amelio an envoy for the Clear Start product line. She additionally typically works instantly with TikTok on tasks like their Happy at Home dwell video sequence.

Still — just like the Jenner sisters — the D’Amelios have a number of model partnerships that they work on collectively: their model new nail polish line Orosa Beauty, the retailer Hollister, and UNICEF, for which the D’Amelio sisters launched an anti-bullying marketing campaign.