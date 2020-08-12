Who’s Willy Wonka TikTok? Here’s the 19-Year-Old Behind the Viral Account

Willy Wonka (the Johnny Depp model, not Gene Wilder) is on TikTok and he is inflicting a STIR. Of all of the issues we thought we would get obsessive about on TikTok in 2020, not as soon as did we expect it will be some dude cosplaying Willy Wonka from the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. But right here we’re. And truthfully, we’re positive with it.

Who and what’s Willy Wonka TikTok?

Willy Wonka is “willywonkatiktok” on TikTok and he has 4.2 million followers. If you scroll via Willy Wonka’s TikTok, you will discover movies of Willy Wonka ordering a Diet Coke at McDonald’s (“Today we will McDonald’s my expensive youngsters, yeah!”), dancing shirtless, reenacting scenes from the film, and making enjoyable of Carole Baskin (okay, perhaps that solely occurred as soon as — it is nonetheless fairly humorous although). Willy Wonka TikTok is definitely a man named Duke Depp, and he has an Instagram, Onlyfans (completely G-rated), YouTube, Snapchat account and extra.

Back in June, Willy Wonka TikTok revealed his true identification on YouTube, which he promised he’d do as soon as he hit 1,000,000 followers. In the YouTube video, Duke reveals that he is 19 years outdated(!!!!), lives in Utah, and that Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is his favourite film of all time (shocker). His origin story? One day, he found that he might do a reasonably spot-on Willy Wonka impression, and he caught with it. Although he does discover himself talking and performing like Willy Wonky IRL on accident.

Other details which are essential to know if you happen to’re a fan of this gifted Willy Wonka impersonator: Duke bought his inventive begin by turning into a marriage photographer (apparently he began this endeavor in 2016, which might make him six years outdated), which allowed him to journey everywhere in the world. His love of pictures led him to TikTok, and the remaining is historical past.

Although he is comparatively new on Instagram (it appears to be like like he began his account June 8), he is nonetheless amassed nearly 90ok followers. It’s unknown whether or not his actual final title is definitely “Depp” but when that is what he is going with, we’re right here for it.

Everyone is just about in love with Willy Wonka, and it is simple to see why. He’s healthful, humorous, and he legitimately does a tremendous impersonation of Johnny Depp because the eccentric chocolate manufacturing unit founder.

And sure, lots of people are right here for Duke Depp and his cheekbones.

If you wish to watch Duke Depp as Duke Depp, he additionally has a TikTok separate from his Willy Wonka account (dukedepp is his TikTok deal with). His private account has 1.2 million followers, and his Willy Wonka persona nonetheless makes an occasional look.

If you possibly can’t get sufficient of Willy Wonka, Duke Depp was good sufficient to place out some merch, which incorporates T-shirts and hoodies that say “haha, yeah,” Willy himself, and a Willy face masks which you should buy for $13.

