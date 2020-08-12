Will Smith to provide gritty ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reboot with fan

Will Smith will produce a remake of his beloved ’90s comedy “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alongside “superfan” Morgan Cooper who made a viral reimagining of the present final yr.

The remake can be a dramatic tackle the present offering a deeper dive into the “inherent conflicts, feelings and biases of what it means to be a Black man in America immediately,” based on The Hollywood Reporter’s sources.

NBC’s Peacock, Netflix and HBO Max are among the many streaming companies who’re reportedly bidding on the sequence.

Will Smith will produce a remake of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” primarily based on a fan-made reimagining of the beloved comedy, The Hollywood Reporter first reported.

Smith will staff up with self-described “Fresh Prince” “superfan” Morgan Cooper, who final yr produced a viral four-minute trailer, which reimagined the 90s comedy as a gritty, modern drama.

The Hollywood Reporter says sources advised them that the remake has been within the works for over a yr after the trailer went viral and caught Smith’s consideration. Soon after the trailer’s launch, Smith tracked down Cooper for an interview on his fashionable YouTube channel.

“I noticed the trailer that Morgan Cooper connected and it is referred to as, Bel-Air,” Smith mentioned. “

This was the primary time that I heard one thing and was like Yo, that is an thought that’s good.'”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Bel-Air” will present a “dramatic take” on the TV present and can “will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, feelings and biases of what it means to be a Black man in America immediately.”

The reboot is reportedly being provided to streaming companies together with NBC’s Peacock, Netflix, and HBO Max. HBO Max is the present streaming house for the unique sequence.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” ran from 1990-1996 on NBC and shot Smith to stardom over six fashionable seasons. He would go on to guide Hollywood blockbusters corresponding to “Bad Boys,” “Men in Black,” and “Ali.”

The authentic present was produced by the legendary musician Quincy Jones, who can be reportedly set to return for the reboot alongside Smith.

A “Fresh Prince” remake can be amongst a number of fashionable 90s TV exhibits being given a brand new lease of life on content-hungry streaming websites. NBC’s new streaming platform Peacock just lately premiered a brief trailer for its reimagining of “Saved by the Bell,” and final month Netflix launched a TV adaption of “The Babysitters Club.”

