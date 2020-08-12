Zac Efron Is Returning To Disney For The First Time Since High School Musical

Biden/Harris 2020!

After a LONG interval of hypothesis (significantly, didn’t it really feel like this VP dialogue went on endlessly???), Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has introduced Senator Kamala Harris as his operating mate for the 2020 election.

Related: Cardi B Talks Trump, Politics & More In New Interview

The duo ran towards one another in a heated main battle (and Harris had some fairly sturdy criticisms of Biden’s file on racial justice), however now they’re coming collectively to advertise unity inside a considerably fractured Democratic occasion. The senator launched an announcement that learn:

“[email protected] can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.”

President Donald Trump had a predictably offensive response to the information; he known as Harris “nasty” and “disrespectful” to Biden, claiming “she did very, very poorly in the primaries.” He additionally posted an assault advert towards the California native labelling her as “phony.” (The advert going stay shortly after the announcement suggests Trump’s marketing campaign had assault adverts locked and loaded for all the highest potential VP candidates — we’re guessing all with the phrase “nasty” since they have been all ladies.)

On the opposite aspect of the aisle, President Barack Obama launched an announcement saying Biden “nailed this decision.” He wrote:

I’ve recognized Senator @KamalaHarris for a very long time. She is greater than ready for the job. She’s spent her profession defending our Constitution and combating for people who want a good shake. This is an effective day for our nation. Now let’s go win this factor. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

Climate activist and former VP Al Gore additionally lauded the selection. He said:

“[email protected] has selected an extraordinary running mate in @kamalaharris! Kamala has made climate and environmental justice a top priority in her career in public service, and I know she will continue to be a strong advocate in the White House. #BidenHarris2020”

Halle Berry tweeted, “Go #KamalaHarris Go!! #VPPick,” whereas Billy Eichner merely wrote, “I will be voting for these people. Thank you.” Mindy Kaling, who endorsed Harris within the main and bonded with the senator over their Indian heritage, shared an impassioned note:

“Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the fabric of our lives in America, & now to see @SenKamalaHarris rise to the top like this? It’s thrilling!! I am filled with hope and excitement. Thank you @JoeBiden. Let’s do this!⁣ @meenaharris @mayaharris_ @RohiniKos ⁣#sisterhood #letsdothis #bidenharris2020″

Meanwhile, in classic Cher fashion, the famed diva posted an all-caps exclamation:

THANK YOU GOD????????.WE ARE DANCING AROUND WITH JOY IN OUR ♥️’S‼️ THIS IS A GREAT DAY FOR AMERICA‼️

WE HAVE BRAINS,& BEAUTY????

they have nothing — Cher (@cher) August 11, 2020

The View host Whoopi Goldberg also expressed enthusiasm, tweeting:

Sen.KamalaHarris this is a great moment. Let’s take care of her and make sure we are supportive of her because this is a no nonsense race and she is ready. Go Kamala!! — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 11, 2020

Related: Viola Davis Celebrates Birthday With Purchase Of Former Plantation Where She Was Born

As divisive as the election has already been, there was one thing Twitter could agree on. As author Roxane Gay put it:

The real winner today is Maya Rudolph. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 11, 2020

Ha! Speaking of which, the SNL alum responded with a quote to Entertainment Weekly:

“Oh s**t, ruh-roh!”

What do U assume, Perezcious readers? Excited a few Biden/Harris ticket? Ready to do no matter it takes as well Trump out, it doesn’t matter what? Let us know your ideas within the feedback!

Ch-ch-check out some extra celeb reactions to the information (under):

????????????????????????????????✊????Congrats and properly deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and assist it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

fuck sure. excited to vote!! nonetheless amazed Election Day isn’t a nationwide vacation. it must be celebrated, with a publish vote bar crawl. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2020

Let’s go @KamalaHarris!!! We’ve received our ticket, now it’s as much as us to VOTE. Are you registered?! #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/15BVBtSXfJ — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) August 11, 2020

The sexist and racist political assaults on @KamalaHarris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media preserve these ignorant, bad-faith assaults out of their 2020 election protection. Let her know: #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/J7jS49Dduf — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 11, 2020

Get it ! Get it ! I’m doing the comfortable dance sensible selection not too left not too proper. Goldie locks zone???????? https://t.co/pQqzMQQd26 — Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) August 11, 2020

I’ll take EXTREME pleasure watching Kamala Harris eat Mike Pence alive in a debate. JUST SAYING. — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) August 11, 2020

[Image via WENN, Derrick Salters, Instar, Starpress & Avalon]