Zac Efron to star in ‘Three Men and a Baby’ remake for Disney+

Zac Efron returns to Disney, which gave him his breakout position as Troy Bolton within the “High School Musical” trilogy (2006-2008), for a remake of the 1987 comedy “Three Men and a Baby”.

The unique film, which was based mostly on the 1985 French movie “Trois hommes et un couffin” (“Three Men and a Cradle”), starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson as three New York bachelors who discover themselves caring for the toddler daughter of Danson’s character Jack, whereas attempting to extricate themselves from a mix-up with drug sellers and the police.

The hit comedy was directed by Leonard Nimoy. A sequel, “Three Men and a Little Lady” was launched in 1990.

The Disney+ remake has been scripted by Will Reichel, whereas Gordon Gray (“The Rookie”, “Secretariat”, “The Way Back”) will produce. No director has been named for the undertaking but, nor have particulars about Efron’s position emerged.

After 2019’s “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”, the place he stars as serial killer Ted Bundy, Efron’s most up-to-date undertaking, Netflix sequence, “Down to Earth with Zac Efron”, sees him journey the world with self-proclaimed wellness guru Darin Olien, exploring wholesome, sustainable life-style selections.

He will shortly be seen taking part in a Wired Magazine investigator who tracks down pc programmer John McAfee at his jungle compound in Belize in “King of the Jungle”. NVG

