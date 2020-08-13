Weather Lord Hidden Realm Free PC Game Full Version Free Download

Weather Condition Lord Hidden World is a time administration game released by Big wheel Games for PC in 2013. Control the climate to damage wicked at the forest.

Climate Lord Hidden Realm PC Game 2013 Overview:

The wicked pressures are mosting likely to requisition towns and also cities with their dark powers. It appears that absolutely nothing can quit them!

Wherever you desire, the weather can be altered to quit these pressures. Rainfall, wind, Snow, and also such climates are some of the gamer’s capabilities. When you can not beat bad with making use of one of them, you can blend them to have even more power.

Offer these points and also utilize their cash to possess brand-new employees. There are some objective at this game as well as if you finish them efficiently, some coins will certainly be included to account. These goals are simple to do however there is minimal time for them.

Time is the most crucial factor at Weather Lord Hidden Realm. Never ever neglect it as well as attempt to be constantly on time. Weather condition Lord Hidden world might not have terrific graphics however the gameplay is so habit-forming and also gamers can take pleasure in some hrs in it.

Functions of Weather Lord Hidden Realm:

— 5 Weathers with various atmospheres

— Customize structures as well as obtain richer

— 50 Challenging Levels

— Enjoyable pressures of nature’s control

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows XP/Windows Vista/Windows 7/Windows 8

CPU: 1.4 GHz

RAM: 512 MB

DirectX: 9.0

Hard Drive: 328 MB