Awesomenauts Free PC Game Full Version Free Download

Awesomenauts is a Platformer ready PC released by Ronimo Games in 2012. Little heroes are waiting on you to combat in the fights.

Awesomenauts PC Game 2012 Overview:

Every team attempts to beat the various other ones. There is no tranquility in the world. There are battles at every side of the World.

Your team which is called Awesomenauts are secured in an arrest. Battle for triumph and also beat all the opponents on the means. You require very tools to deal with as well as your colleagues.

Purchase any kind of device you go into the fight as well as require. Awesomenauts is based on multiplayer fights. 3 on 3 is the ideal means to appreciate this game.

There are numerous maps in Awesomenauts for the gamers. It’s regarding you to select one of them. If your team desires a genuine difficulty, Choose one of these hardcore maps.

Functions of Awesomenauts:

A satisfying as well as various MOBA game

Fights in the future with contemporary tools

As much as 6 gamers in an online or regional network

Great deals of products to personalize your personality

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows XP, Vista, Windows 7 or Windows 8

Processor: Any processor with 2 Cores

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: ATI or Nvidia Video card with at least 256MB, or Intel GMA 950 or newer

Hard Drive: 1.5 GD HD space

