HBO Max shares Pinterest recipes to advertise Selena Gomez quarantine cooking present

Dive Brief:

HBO Max partnered with Pinterest to advertise the streaming service’s new present “Selena + Chef,” starring pop singer and actress Selena Gomez, in accordance with a press announcement.

Pinterest will characteristic an unique recipe from the humorous quarantine cooking present — the star’s tacky tortilla chip casserole. HBO Max is likely one of the first manufacturers to make use of the platform’s new Story Pins format, which helps multi-page storytelling with pictures, movies, lists and textual content. The Pins can be lively over the subsequent few days

Additionally, HBO Max will run companion video content material “Cooking with Nana” on Pinterest’s Today Tab, a each day inspiration web page curated with trending subjects and Pins. In the Pinterest-exclusive video, Selena and her grandma make their favourite consolation dish.

Dive Insight:

“Selena + Chef” could possibly be successful piece of unique programming for HBO Max, tapping into Gomez’s star energy and the development of studying a brand new talent whereas caught at house in the course of the coronavirus pandemic. The not too long ago launched streamer is tapping into the surge in house cooking that is occurred in current months, trying to attain customers who hunt down recipe concepts and recommendations on inspriation-focused platforms like Pinterest.

In the present, Gomez learns easy methods to prepare dinner completely different dishes with the assistance of various professional cooks, who join together with her over video chat. The digital integration with Pinterest leverages Gomez’s reputation on social media to assist unfold the phrase to customers, lots of whom use the social community to seek for and share recipes.

Eighty million customers interact with meals content material month-to-month on Pinterest and 60 million folks watch trailers and movies on platforms like HBO Max each month, in accordance with Pinterest. Additionally, 87% of Pinners search for meals on the platform each day and 89% say Pinterest conjures up them to attempt new recipes.

AT&T’s WarnerMedia launched HBO Max in May as a subscription-based streaming service to compete with the likes of Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime at a time when customers are watching extra content material at house. While the launch for HBO Max wasn’t as sturdy as among the competitors, within the ensuing months, HBO has continued to advertise the service, together with with the advert “Where HBO Meets So Much More.”

The marketing campaign for “Selena + Chef” reveals a method that HBO Max is leveraging digital media to construct consciousness for its service because it strikes previous the launch interval. In June, streaming companies spent over $45 million on promoting, in accordance with Kantar Media analysis shared with Marketing Dive, with Amazon Prime, Disney and NBC’s Peacock making up the largest spenders. HBO Max centered most of its promoting spend on the interval simply previous to its launch.

Streaming firms are prone to proceed to take a position closely in advertising within the second half of 2020 as they compete for subscribers.