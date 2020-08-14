Splinter Cell Free PC Game Full Version Free Download

Splinter Cell is a Steal, Activity, and also Journey game for PC released by Ubisoft in 2002. Sam Fisher begins his goals for the very first time.

Splinter Cell PC Game 2002 Overview:

This version was a fantastic start for Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell franchise business. As well as additionally among the best titles of Ubisoft in the background!

Sam isn’t the exact same male. To begin, You require to obtain a weapon as well as various other devices. You can utilize it to see any kind of relocating point on the ground.

There are some unique weapons in which you can see them just in Splinter Cell. Of training course, there are activity scenes at this game as well. If they see any person weird, They will certainly fire with their weapons.

The initial version of Splinter Cell was a Masterpeace. It triggered Ubisoft to release its 2nd version after just one year! This game obtained 91/100 meta in Metacritic internet site in 2002.

Functions of Splinter Cell:

Delightful Stealth activity around the game

Detailed, as well as deep settings, are driven by the Unreal Engine

Greater than 20 hrs valuable gameplay

Terrific evaluations from renowned movie critics

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Microsoft Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: Pentium® III or AMD Athlon™ 800 MHz

System Memory: 256 MB of RAM or above

Video Card: 32 MB 3D video card (64

DirectX Version: DirectX® version 8.1 or higher

Hard Disk: 1.5 GB available hard disk space

Start Download