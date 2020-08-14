What is FIFA 20 coin?

FIFA coins are the virtual currency in FIFA 20 used to purchase packs or play FUT draft mode. Also, it is used to trade FIFA Ultimate Team items in the gaming market. They are available on multiple platforms including PlayStation, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC, iOS, and android. In addition to that, the FIFA Ultimate Team allows gamers to build their squad. Top teams can only be built if you have extra coins in the account. They can purchase top players. Keep reading to learn more about FIFA coins.

Why do you need FIFA 20 coins?

Every gamer needs FIFA coins for various purposes. The challenge gets difficult as you continue with the game. For this reason, you need great players to defeat opponents. FIFA 20 coins can be used to buy players and other items needed in the FIFA Ultimate Team.

Where can you buy FIFA 20 coins?

The gaming industry has many sites that sell coins. Some are legit while others are for scamming gamers. First-time gamers may find it difficult to tell safe accounts. Here are the coin sellers you can trust:

FIFACOIN

FIFACOIN is the best website you can trust especially if you are purchasing coins for the first time. They sell safe coins that have never been used before. Second and third party coins are a sign of coin distribution thus it is prohibited. Additionally, the site offers secured transactions, refund policies, and fast delivery. It follows strict rules of EA sports to keep customers safe. FIFA has an aim to deliver clean coins to ensure gamers are safe.

BUYFIFACOIN.NET

This trustworthy store sells cheap FUT coins for PlayStation, pc and Xbox one. BUYFIFACOIN has 5 years of experience in gaming technology. It has full stock to ensure customers receive services on time. Furthermore, the transaction is guaranteed by the use of resources and tools for protection. You can live chat with the seller before you continue with buying. Visit here to check out their best deals

MMOGA

MMOGA is another retailer that you can give a try. The site operates strictly under EA guidelines. In addition to that, it has refund policies and sells the coins at an affordable price. You can also purchase jerseys and game modes from their site. It allows gamers to use PayPal to transfer money. You can receive money in bulk through PayPal.

U4GM

Since the establishment of the site, U4GM aims at FIFA coins, accounts, items, boost services, and game currency. The products are sourced from a safe place and sold at a cheap price. Besides that, it promises fast delivery, refund, and secure transaction. You can contact the support team if you have queries Make sure you read overall reviews about U4GM if it is your first time to purchase from the site. Most importantly, you should remember that any personal information should never be disclosed to sellers. Keep your licenses, debit card photo, and identification card a secret.

How can you earn free FIFA 20 coins?

Sell items

EA gives a wide range of advantages to gamers. You can discard coaches, players, and jersey in the transfer market. You can make larger profits by selling the items when they are on demand.

Challenges and tournaments

New tournaments are provided by EA daily and during weekends. These challenges have rewards. Check the EA catalog to know if there is anything new to challenge yourself.

Coin boosts

Post-match earnings give you a chance to get coin boosts. Unlock the catalog and begin earning 200 coins in each game.

Matches

Playing a match is the easiest way to earn coins. You will earn 400 coins after you conquer a human opponent. Also, you will earn rewards during promotions and divisions of online leagues.

How to follow EA rules

Gamers want to reach out and help a friend through sending coins but do not try. Sharing coins or distributing is against EA rules.

Giveaways are a form of coin distribution that you should not do. For instance, a gamer or website wants to exchange coins for subscribing.

You may have many accounts that you want to distribute the coins evenly. Nonetheless, this will put your account at risk.

Purchase FIFA coins from trusted suppliers, Console stores, or FUT store.

Never take part in coin distribution such as giveaways and sending to other gamers.

Trade players and earn coins at a fair price.

Always read the guidelines provided in EA FIFA sport.

Final thoughts

You can show off your skills through Playing FIFA. However, a strong team needs high rated players. These players are expensive hence it is hard to spend hard money on them especially when you are depending on your family. There are several ways you can accumulate FIFA coins. This includes squad challenges, coin boosts, tournaments, and the transfer market. You can also purchase FIFA coins from legit sellers like FIFACOIN and MMOGA. These sites are safe and deliver coins with 24 hours. You can contact them if you experience issues.