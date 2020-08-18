Apple threatens to remove Unreal Engine on iOS and macOS, says Epic Games

The war between Apple and Epic levels up and the withdrawal of Fortnite can be joined by a complete lockdown of all Unreal Engine development tools on iOS and macOS.

“Apple is not content with simply removing Fortnite from the App Store. Apple is attacking the entire Epic business in unrelated areas, ” the game developer complains. Although we will “probably succeed” in the lawsuit against Apple for abuse of monopolistic position, without a court order in this regard, Epic will be “irreparably damaged long before the trial arrives. “

“Apple has cut access Epic all development tools needed to create software platforms, including offers Unreal Engine to external developers, something Apple has never questioned that violates any policy Apple ‘, emphasizes the developer.

Unreal Engine is one of the most widely used graphics engines for video game development, but it is also used to create other types of entertainment content such as movies and others such as software for biomedical research and virtual reality.

It is cross-platform and supports almost any device, from consoles including the next-generation PS5 and Xbox Series X to PCs with Windows, Linux, and Mac, through mobile devices with Android and iOS and all virtual reality devices. Bottom line: Unreal Engine on iOS is key for many developers who may be hurt by the battle between Apple and Epic.

Apple’s blockade of the Unreal Engine on iOS and macOS, if it ends up taking place, goes far beyond a specific game (although it is as important as Fortnite) since it affects hundreds of developers who work with the software development engine in the Apple platforms. Epic has included the case in the lawsuit filed against Apple in the Fortnite case.

In this regard, the developer insists on the damage that the ban of Fortnite in the App Store causes, for new players who want to download it and also for current ones. All iOS players will be “doomed” in no time, as multiplayer is constantly changing, and “content and challenges evolve too. “

The truth is that there is a debate . Apple controls its app store with a firm hand. You set your own rules, keep 30% of the revenue, and say who, how, and software can be included. There are many run-ins with third parties at a cost that is considered high and due to the process of including apps in the store. Apple has received criticism in the past from companies like Spotify and Epic is yet another, and is supported by others like Facebook.

The US Congress is also investigating (amid a larger all-tech case) and CEO Tim Cook recently testified on camera explaining Apple’s position. The final question is that the App Store is the most profitable app store on the planet, it has a million devices and users behind it and developers cannot ignore it even though many would like to because of increasingly questioned conditions.