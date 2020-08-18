Enjoy Quake Arcade on Your PC, a True Rarity That Allowed You to Win Prizes in Real Life

If you are a fan of the well-known id Software franchise I am sure you will be happy to know that Quake Arcade Tournament Edition has been rescued and that you can enjoy it in a simple and totally free way on your PC. We owe this milestone to Mills5, a GitHub user who has uploaded a fully functional executable to the well-known repository that will allow us to move said game without having to go into complex configurations, and yes, without the dongle that this version required.

Some of our readers may have been lost, so I put you in a situation. Quake Arcade was a specific version of the id Software classic with which the company made a shy attempt to reach arcade halls. I have said feint because, really, its debut was so limited that barely 200 arcade machine kits with the said game installed were marketed. This means that only a privileged few were able to enjoy Quake Arcade Tournament Edition.

Quake Arcade Tournament Edition included both the single-player mode and the multiplayer mode of the original for PC, with the particularity that several arcade machines that had said game installed could be interconnected and create a kind of “LAN Party Arcade”. Sounds great, right? It also came with a new multiplayer map that was not in the original version and allowed the player to accumulate “coins” that could be exchanged for prizes in the real world. It also had a life system, as we can see in the attached video.

Quake Arcade Tournament Edition ran on a Windows 95 PC

The machines on which Quake Arcade Tournament Edition was installed were, in essence, a PC with Windows 95 and hardware that allowed the game to be moved with great ease. We are talking about computers made up of a 266 MHz Pentium II processor, an unspecified 2D graphics card, and a 3DFX Voodoo graphics card.

In 1998 we could already find much more powerful hardware, but we must bear in mind that Quake came to the market in 1996 and that it was possible to move it without problems with a 133 MHz Pentium, a graphics card with 1 MB of memory and 16 MB of memory. RAM, I can attest to that because I spent countless hours on it at the time with a PC that used that configuration, although yes, at 320 x 240 pixels.

The Quake Arcade Tournament Edition version works in a much higher resolution and has a fairly good graphic quality that confirms the use of the Glide API. The difference is overwhelming, as you can see in the attached image.

For the player to enjoy a good experience, each machine came with a control system adapted to the particularities of the game. In the image, we can see that it was a trackball accompanied by several buttons, located on the left side. What can I say, at the time I spent so many hours on Quake on my old PC that I would have had no qualms about giving the arcade version a try, what about you?