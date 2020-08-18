HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless is updated with a new white model

HyperX today presented the arrival of a new model of its Cloud Stinger Core Wireless 7.1 gaming headsets, a variant of the Cloud Stinger already previously analyzed on this website, which is updated under the new Sony colors, with a white cover with details in Blue that will perfectly match the upcoming PlayStation 5 console.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Specifications

Driver : 40mm dynamic speaker with neodymium magnets.

Type : Circumaural, closed at the back.

Frequency response : 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz.

Impedance : 16 Ω.

Acoustic pressure : 103 dBSPL / mW at 1 kHz.

Harmonic distortion: <2%.

Connection : wireless via 2.4 GHz USB receiver.

Autonomy : Up to 17 hours of use.

Weight : 244 grams.

Microphone

Controller : Electret condenser microphone.

Polar pattern : Unidirectional with noise cancellation.

Frequency response : 50 to 18,000 Hz.

Sensitivity : -40 dBV (0 dB = 1 V / Pa, 1 kHz).

And it is that beyond the colors, the new Cloud Stinger Core Wireless will truly be compatible with the PS5, as well as with the PS4 and any other, thanks to its wireless connectivity through a USB DAC that processes virtual 7.1 surround audio, which then it passes to the headphones via 2.4 GHz radio frequency waves, maintaining great clarity and quality at all times.

Thus, we can see some changes with respect to the original version of these headphones, such as the presence of 40 mm stereo drivers , which with the same frequency response from 20 Hz to 20 kHz, will reduce their impedance to 16 Ω, and its sound pressure level up to 103 dB SPL. Although greater will be the change of its microphone, in this case updated with a unidirectional driver with noise cancellation, with response values increased to a range of 50 Hz to 18 kHz .

But undoubtedly the best quality of the Cloud Stinger Core Wireless is its battery, which will allow us to cope with long gaming sessions with an autonomy of up to 17 hours of continuous use on a single charge, which will only take a few hours to recover. allowing us to have this peripheral always available.

Availability and price

While at the moment the company has not revealed any details about its possible prices and release date, it would be expected that these headphones hit the market before the launch of the PS5 itself, so, based on the leaked dates for the Xbox Series X , it would take us until next November. Similarly, they are expected to maintain the price of the current black model, available in various models up to 89.99 euros .