The iPhone 12 Will Be Much More Powerful Than the iPhone 11

The presentation of the iPhone 12 will take place, if all goes according to plan, in mid-October, although as we already told you at the time the availability of the different versions of a said smartphone could differ significantly. It is said that the base models, the iPhone 12 and the “Max” version, will be available at the end of October, while the “Pro” and “Pro Max” versions will not arrive until November.

Although there is still nothing definitive, the truth is that all this information fits perfectly with the strategy that Apple has followed on previous occasions, in fact, the iPhone X was not available until November. Launching the budget models first and leaving the higher models for later also makes a lot of sense, although right now all the doors are open, and therefore Apple could surprise us with unexpected outputs.

With regard to hardware, most of the sources we have consulted agree on some important keys:

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will use IPS panels , will have 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage capacity, and will have two rear cameras. The screen size of both will be 5.4 and 6.1 inches.

As for the “Pro” and “Pro Max” models, it is expected that they come with OLED panels and that they are accompanied by 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage capacity, and three rear cameras. They will have a screen size of 5.8 and 6.7 inches.

The iPhone 12 will raise the bar with the SoC A14

Apple dramatically improves the performance of its A-series SoCs with the arrival of each new generation of its iPhone series, and the A14 SoC is not only not going to be an exception, but it promises to mark a major turning point.

According to a recent, and reliable, leak, the SoC A14 that the iPhone 12 will use will offer 29.7% more performance at the CPU level and 38% more performance at the GPU level compared to the SoC A13. It is a huge increase, keep in mind that we are talking about a chip for smartphones and that it will also be manufactured in the 5 nm process.

To better contextualize and assimilate this information, we must also take into account that the SoC A13 offers fantastic performance and that the SoC A14 is going to surpass it in a resounding way. If this leak is fulfilled, it is likely that Apple will be able to mark a significant distance and that it will reaffirm its position as the company that designs the most powerful chips in the sector (for mobile devices).

In case someone is not entirely clear, let me remind you that the SoC A13 is capable of surpassing the Snapdragon 865 even despite the fact that it has a six-core CPU (the Qualcomm chip has eight cores), something that is possible thanks to to the high CPI of its semi-personalized cores.