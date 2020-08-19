EA Play is now available and will hit Steam later this month

As we told you a few days ago, EA Play is the new name for Electronic Arts’ subscription service, one in which the company unifies its previous offer under one roof, but without restricting itself to it, which is good news for him. user, who can enjoy it wherever it suits him best.

Namely: EA Play now includes the offer that was previously distributed between EA Access, Origin Access Basic, and Origin Access Premier around two new subscription plans: EA Play and EA Play Pro. The first costs $ 4.99 per month or $ 29.99 per year and allows unlimited access to the available catalog, a 10% discount on new purchases, and up to 10 hours of play with launch titles.

For its part, the second costs $ 14.99 per month or $ 99.99 per year and includes all the features of the basic plan, which is expanded with more games in the catalog, early access to the ‘deluxe’ versions of the launch titles and other exclusive content. In addition, they say from Electronic Arts, this renewal will allow them to add other things with which to increase the attractiveness of the package.

EA Play comes to Steam

However, the most striking thing about the announcement is that EA Play is that it will also be available on Steam very soon. It should be remembered that the subscription will be available to PC users through Electronic Arts’ own platform, Origin, as well as to console users through the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One stores.

Starting next August 31, in just a couple of weeks, EA Play will also be available to Steam users, the largest gaming platform in the PC market with the same conditions as the rest. In fact, the EA Play page on Steam is now available to take a look at everything it has to offer, which is a lot.

Titanfall 2, Need for Speed ​​Heat, Star Wars Battlefront, Battlefield, The Sims 4, Mass Effect 3, Dragon Age Origins, Dead Space 3 … The list of great titles from Electronic Arts is important and releases such as Madden are expected in the near future NFL 21 or FIFA 21 among others, and the first to get the hang of it will be the EA Play subscribers.