Convert PDF files to Word Conveniently with PDFBear

While files in PDF format have a lot of benefits, one of the disadvantages of such file type is you couldn’t edit it anymore. If you have the patience, you can probably retype everything on a Word file so you can do the necessary changes you’d like. However, what if the PDF file is big and has some elements that you couldn’t just manually redo? The only option left is to convert the PDF file into Word using a software or an online tool. This is highly recommended because it’s more time-efficient, convenient, and easier to do. The good news is this article is made exactly to guide you on how to do it. Out of hundreds of plugins, software, and online converters, PDFBear stands out the most. If you want to learn more about this powerful web-based tool, then keep on reading.

What is PDFBear?

As mentioned, PDFBear is an online converter tool that can help you with everything PDF related. Converting PDF to Word files is simplified, safer, and more efficient with PDFBear. You can access the PDFBear website using any device like Mac, Android, Linux, and Windows! From phones to personal computers, PDFBear is just within reach as long as you have a reliable internet connection. This also means that you don’t have to download any software or extensions.

Aside from converting files, PDFBear has a lot of other PDF-related features that may be helpful for you. This includes merging PDF files, splitting, delete pages, and compress files. If you’re looking for a more complicated feature, PDFBear can also help you repair a corrupted PDF file and retrieve data from it. You may also add watermarks and passwords, as well as unlock PDF files. The versatility and functionality of PDFBear are just some of the reasons why millions of users continue to patronize the tool when it comes to PDF files.

How to Convert PDF to Word?

Unlike other online converters, there are only four steps in converting PDF files into MS Word. The first step is to upload the PDF file that you’d like to convert. There are two ways to do this; you can either directly upload the file on the server or use the drag and drop function of the site. The second step is to click convert and wait for the server to scan the PDF pages and extract the texts. The third step is to wait for the converted file. Depending on the file size or pages of the PDF file, the PDFBear server shouldn’t take too long. Other online converters could take a couple of minutes just to convert a simple PDF file. Once the conversion is done, you can now download the newly formatted Word file so you can review the data in it. You also have the option to share the newly converted file through social media channels or via email. See how easy it is? PDFBear will also make sure that the converted files are always the best quality and accuracy.

Is PDFBear safe to use?

With the surge of hackers and cyber-criminals, a lot of people’s concern when it comes to using online converters is the safety of the website. To put your minds at ease, PDFBear is SSL encrypted. It is layered security that ensures all users of PDFBear are protected from cyber-attacks and prevents files uploaded from being stolen. Whenever you convert a file using PDFBear, its server will only store the files for one hour before completely deleting it. Once the time is up, users won’t be able to see the files they uploaded on the server. PDFBear doesn’t also save a copy of these files so you won’t be able to see them even on your browser history. Aside from that, the PDFBear doesn’t have any pop-up ads that will suddenly redirect you to another sketchy site whenever you try to convert files. Using unsafe online converters can make you vulnerable to scams, phishing, and even malware. With PDFBear, you won’t have to deal with these things.

PDFBear is your trusted PDF to Word converter tool

When it comes to reliability, versatility, great features, and accessibility, PDFBear checks all the boxes. While PDF documents come with a lot of pros, there are some instances that you are going to need to convert it into an editable Word document. PDFBear does all the hard work for you when it comes to this aspect.