Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Full Version Free Download For PC

Tenth princ ip to the series of action games sandbox the best selling, this time taking a sharp turn to the RPG genre.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the tenth installment princ ip to the series sandbox sold more launched in 2007. Unlike the previous parts of the series, which were action games, this production took a turn strong to the RPG genre, like the game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Traversing ancient Greece, the player makes moral choices in missions, plays a character in interactive dialogues, and progresses to the next levels of experience. The in-house Ubisoft studio located in Quebec is responsible for the creation of the title, which has benefited from the help of many other branches of this French publisher.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Plot

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey begins in 431 BC. C., on the brink of a conflict between Sparta and Athens, in the history textbooks recorded as the Peloponnesian War. Before starting the game, we choose one of the two characters: Alexios or Kassandra, who are the grandchildren of the famous Spartan king Leonidas. However, they were cursed in their youth by their homeland and exiled; We know them when, as adults, they earn their living as mercenaries. The beginning of the story, the title of the odyssey, is the moment when the hero undertakes a dangerous task that unexpectedly opens the way for him to recover his family.

Unlike previous Assassin’s Creed games, Odyssey’s story is somewhat non-linear. In the course of the fighting , we make decisions that affect the course and completion of the script, although we cannot change the fate of the world, the choices we make affect the fate of the closest Aleksios / Kassandra. The story is transmitted through scene interactives in which the developer is for the first time in the history of the series they gave players the opportunity to choose dialogue problems (play a role). The fact that historical figures appear in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey deserves a separate mention.

They are Princ ip almente the philosopher Socrates, documenting our actions the historian Herodotus, H ip ócrates (known as the father of modern medicine) or the leader of Athenian democracy, Pericles. However, the axis of the plot remains a fictitious conflict between Murderers (represented here by the lineage of the character princ ip on) and the Templars that man ip ulan the world (in ancient Greece organized the cult of Kosmos) in which artifacts from the extinct First Civilization still play an important role.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Mechanics

In Assassin’s Creed Odyssey we look at the action from a third-person perspective ( TPP ). The game puts at our disposal a vast open world, which covers almost the entire area of ​​ancient Greece. It is made up of many regions, diversified in terms of landscape, population density, and level of difficulty. In addition to Attica, which is the center of Athens, as well as Lakonia, where Sparta is located, Macedonia, Delphi (seat of the famous oracle), Olympia invites to a sports competition or the island of Crete, where the ruins of Knossos are located, they are waiting to be visited.

After this “sandbox” we can travel both on the back and on the ridge, which makes the parkour system, which is the showcase of the series, more attractive, thanks to which we can overcome in a way efficient and effective terrain obstacles. In addition, maritime shipping is back in the game, making AC Odyssey is somewhat similar to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, launched in 2013. The ship at our disposal, Adrestia, can be modified to change its appearance and equ ip amiento.

During the game, we can also recruit one tr ip ulation (eg stunned enemies), and each member has skills unique to affect our ability is during battles with unit is enemy. Interestingly, navigation is made more attractive by shacks sung in Greek by our subordinates. On land, however, we face adversity with a stealthy approach or partic ip ‘m in open clashes (according to preference).

Title: Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey

Genre: Action / RPG

Languages: ENG / ES / RUS / FR / MULTi

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey minimum requirements :

OS: Windows 7 SP1 / Windows 8.1 / Windows 10 (64 bit)

Windows 7 SP1 / Windows 8.1 / Windows 10 (64 bit) CPU: AMD FX 6300 @ 3.8 GHz / Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz / Ryzen 3 – 1200.

AMD FX 6300 @ 3.8 GHz / Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz / Ryzen – 1200. GPU: AMD Radeon R9 285 (2GB VRAM and Shader Model 5.0) / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660.

AMD Radeon R9 285 (2GB VRAM and Shader Model 5.0) / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660. RAM: 8 GB.

8 GB. Hard disk: 46 GB.

46 GB. Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible card with latest drivers

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Recommended Requirements :

OS: Windows 7 SP1 / Windows 8.1 / Windows 10 (64 bit)

Windows 7 SP1 / Windows 8.1 / Windows 10 (64 bit) CPU: AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz / Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz / Ryzen 5 – 1400

AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz / Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz / Ryzen 5 – 1400 GPU: AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB VRAM and Shader Model 5.0) / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB)

AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB VRAM and Shader Model 5.0) / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Hard Drive: 46 GB

46 GB DirectX : DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

DirectX June 2010 Redistributable Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible card with latest drivers

How to download Assassin’s Creed Odyssey:

