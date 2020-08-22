Best 5 Antivirus for PC

Your safety is at risk. Every Windows PC can be hacked, every click can be tracked. However, by purchasing the best antivirus software, you can have security and privacy, and sleep peacefully.

Your device will be protected from malware. Your passwords will be safe from hackers. Your internet activity will be private and advertisers will not be able to view it. Finally, your children will not be able to access inappropriate content on the Internet.

On the other hand, there are hundreds of antivirus on the market – which one to choose?

We are here to help! We have been testing and reviewing security software for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS since 2014. Below, we have selected the best 5 antiviruses from over 50 software.

Equipped with anti-malware, webcam protection, password managers, virtual private networks ( VPNs ), parental controls, game boosters, and anti-trackers, they are the “Swiss Army Knives” of the cybersecurity industry.

BitDefender Review Pros: Perfect anti-malware for Windows: BitDefender has discovered 100% of the 10,249 malware samples used during the protection tests.

No impact on your PC speed: BitDefender scored 97.1% in PC Mark’s performance test. This means it won’t have a negative impact on your PC speed.

Anti-phishing: Get warned before visiting suspicious websites known to steal sensitive information, such as credit card information.

Firewall – Automatically prevents unauthorized devices from connecting to your PC and accessing private data.

Password manager: Create and store unique passwords for all your accounts.

Free Limited VPN – Encrypt your internet connection , so you are anonymous online and safe from hackers.

Webcam protection: Get notified when apps try to activate your webcam and block access.

Parental Controls: Remotely limit the time your kids spend on the screen and filter out inappropriate websites.

Lots of bonus features: BitDefender includes anti-ransomware, anti-tracker, microphone protection, tools to perform online banking in complete safety and much more. Cons: Free VPN limited to 200MB per day – Unlimited VPN will cost extra. Still, it’s worth upgrading – you’ll get a super-fast VPN version of Hotspot Shield at a hefty discount. Norton Review Pros: Perfect anti-malware for Windows: Norton discovered 100% of the 10,249 malware samples used in the malware detection test.

No impact on your PC speed – Norton scores 97.3 in the PC Mark performance test. This means it won’t have a negative impact on your PC speed.

Anti-phishing: Get a warning before you access a fraudulent website that attempts to steal your sensitive information, such as credit card information.

Firewall: When connected to the internet, the firewall prevents suspicious traffic from entering your PC, protecting your files and data.

Password manager: create complex and unique passwords for each of your accounts and store them in a secure “safe”.

Free, unlimited VPN – encrypts your internet connection and hides your IP address, so you can browse the web anonymously.

Webcam protection: Prevent spyware and hackers from accessing your webcam.

Parental Controls: Filter the content your kids can view online, set time limits, and more. Norton’s parental controls are the best in the business.

Bonus Features: Norton’s premium packages include cloud backup and many identity theft protection features. Cons: Identity Theft Protection for US Customers Only: Norton’s identity protection is limited to US users.

AV Plus does not include VPN – Norton’s entry-level antivirus package, AV Plus, does not include VPN, which is present in 360 standards, Deluxe, and Premium. Panda review Pros : Near-perfect anti-malware protection: Panda detected 10,245 (99.96%) of the 10,249 malware samples used in the malware detection test.

No impact on your PC speed: Panda scored 97.0 in the PC Mark performance test. This means your PC will be faster than ever.

Anti-phishing: Get a warning when you visit malicious websites that attempt to steal your personal or financial information.

Firewall – Automatically prevents uninvited devices from connecting to your PC or laptop.

Password manager: Panda has created a brand new password manager, which allows you to create and store a unique password for each account.

Free VPN: Encrypt your internet connection with Panda’s VPN (based on Hotspot Shield technology) and remain anonymous online.

Parental Controls : Decide what content and which apps your kids can access.

Bonus Features : Panda includes some useful bonus features, like dedicated USB scanning and a cleaning tool to speed up your devices. Cons: Less effective anti-phishing: Panda’s anti-phishing discovered fewer malicious URLs than BitDefender and Norton’s.

Password manager app only for Android: su Windows and Mac, it only works as an extension for Chrome and Firefox browsers.

Free VPN limited to 200MB per day – 200MB isn’t much. If you want the unlimited version, you will have to pay extra or buy Panda Dome Premium. BullGuard Review Pros: Perfect Anti-Malware Protection: BullGuard discovered 100% of the malware samples used in independent testing.

No Impact on Your PC Speed: BullGuard has surpassed the industry average in all performance tests, meaning your PC will be faster than ever.

Anti-phishing: Get a warning before you go to a website known to steal sensitive information like credit card information.

Firewall – Prevents any uninvited device from connecting to your PC and reading your personal data.

Parental Controls: Block certain categories of websites (e.g. gambling and adult entertainment), set time limits for internet use, and more.

Bonus Features: BullGuard offers a game booster, home network scanner, cloud backup, and some other useful extra features. Cons: Password manager not included: BullGuard does not offer you the ability to create and store extremely secure and unique passwords.

Free VPN Not Included: BullGuard does not include a free version of the VPN. If you want to surf anonymously, you will need to purchase the VPN

Expensive VPN: BullGuard’s VPN is a basic version of NordVPN, but it comes at the same price. You’d better buy NordVPN directly.

Norton’s parental controls are better: Parents concerned about their children’s digital life should buy Norton.

McAfee Review Pros: Excellent anti-malware protection: McAfee found 10,242 (99.93%) of 10,249 malware samples used in the malware detection test.

No Impact on Your PC Speed: McAfee scored 97.8 points in the PC Mark test, meaning your PC will remain as smooth and fast as before.

Anti-phishing: Get a warning before entering a well-known website that prompts users to hand over their sensitive data.

Firewall – Automatically prevents programs and devices from accessing your PC without your permission.

Password manager: McAfee’s password manager, which helps you create and store unique passwords, is the best of the five antiviruses compared.

Free Unlimited VPN: McAfee Safe Connect encrypts your internet connection and masks your IP address.

Parental Controls: Prevent your kids from accessing inappropriate websites and specific apps, set the time spent in front of the computer and track their location.

Bonus features performance optimization, home network protection, encrypted file storage, and more. Cons: Lower-level anti-malware protection – In detection tests, McAfee found fewer malware samples than BitDefender and Norton.

Norton’s parental controls remain the best – if you buy an antivirus for parental controls, we recommend Norton.

VPN with Invasive Logging Policy – McAfee’s VPN tracks your online activity. Sure, you will be protected from hackers, but you will not be anonymous. Avoid this VPN.