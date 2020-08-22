Blair Witch Full Version Free Download For PC

Developed by the Polish studio Bloober Team, the FPP adventure game in a horror climate, inspired by the popular horror movie series. In Blair Witch, players take on the role of a former cop combing the enchanted forest in search of a missing child. Blair Witch free download.

Blair Witch Plot

The game takes place in 1996 in the United States. The story begins with a boy who disappeared without a trace in the Black Hills forest near Burkittsville, Maryland.

The player takes on the role of Ellis, a former cop with a difficult past, who joins in the search for the boy. Eager for children, the hero has to face not only his own fears but also the Blair witch, who, according to legend, haunts the Black Hills forest. Interestingly, the plot of the game is the canonical set of the brand, along with the hits of the film.

Blair Witch Mechanics

In Blair Witch, we watch the action from a first-person perspective, and the game focuses on exploring and uncovering the plot. As we play together with the faithful dog Bullet, we comb through a gloomy forest, where time and space are distorted and curved.

The fun is varied with occasional puzzles. From time to time, there are also skill challenges, like escape sequences. The dog plays an important role in the game. It can give you simple commands, but it often reacts by itself, for example by informing us about important things.

The game was developed in such a way that during a one-time transition we will not experience all that the production has to offer.

Download Blair Witch for free!

Download Blair Witch

DOWNLOAD NOW

Title: Blair Witch

Genre: Horror

Languages: ENG / ES / RUS / FR / MULTi

Blair Witch minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7

Processor : Intel Core i3-3220 (3.30 GHz) / AMD A8-7600 (3.1 GHz)

Memory : 4GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon R7 265

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 16 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX 11.0 compatible

Note: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Blair Witch Recommended Requirements :

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor : Intel Core i5-6500 (3.2 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 16 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX 11.0 compatible

Note: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

How to download Blair Witch:

Press the download button Go through the download setup process Complete a task to get the password Download, install the game, and play!

DOWNLOAD NOW