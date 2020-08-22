Borderlands 3 Full Version Free Download For PC

Borderlands 3 is the third installment princ ip to that of the renowned series of shooters FPP with elements RPG , which contributed significantly to the extraction of so- called looters handles (also includes productions such as Tom Clancy’s The Division, Anthem or Warframe). The production introduces a number of changes and improvements to the known formula. Gearbox Software is responsible for developing and publishing this title (authors of previous parts of the series, as well as, but not limited to, the Brothers in Arms series). Free Borderlands 3 free download.

Borderlands 3 Plot

Borderlands 3 takes place five years after the events of the second part. This time, the plot focuses on mermaids, that is, women with mysterious and superhuman powers who play an important role in the universe of this series. Player heroes have to face the Children of the Vault cult, led by Calypso Twins: Syrena and her twin brother, who inexplicably also possess supernatural powers.

Borderlands 3 Mechanics

We start the game by choosing one of the four available characters. We will find here an expert in close combat (this time the character of this t ip or is also a mermaid), as well as heroes who can summon useful creatures or use fighting with the help of robots and devices. It is important to note that each of the heroes now has more than one special ability (we are talking about the so-called “active” abilities; of course, there are more passive bonuses).

The basis of the game is quite extensive crossing places (this time we move not only in Pandora but also on other planets) and fight enemies as part of missions Princ ip signal and secondary. As we go through the adventure, we gradually develop our character and acquire equipment. As befits a looter marksman, equipment that falls from enemies and finds itself in chests has randomly generated stats and properties (some weapons have elemental attacks, for example, the number of which is higher than before). Additionally, weapons can now be modified with interchangeable parts.

Another notable change is the behavior of the NPCs in combat (we are talking about AI-controlled heroes that help us in some missions). In the “three” they can rescue the downed hero and put him back on his feet (previously only other players on the team could do this).

Title: Borderlands 3

Genre: RPG / Action / First Person ( FPS )

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Borderlands 3 minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (with the latest service pack)

Micro Processor : AMD FX-8350 (Intel i5-3570)

Memory : 6GB RAM

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon ™ HD 7970 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2GB) – For 1080p

Hard Disk Space: 75 GB

Borderlands 3 Recommended Requirements:

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (with the latest service pack)

Micro Processor : AMD Ryzen ™ 5 2600 (Intel i7-4770)

Memory : 16GB RAM

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon ™ RX 590 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB) – For 1440p

Hard Disk Space: 75 GB

