Code Vein Full Version Free Download For PC

Code Vein is an action RPG released for PC, PS4, and XONE by Bandai Namco. The Japanese band Shift, which previously created the God Eater series, is responsible for its production.

Code Vein Plot

Code Vein takes place in a post-apocalyptic vision of the near future, after mysterious spikes pierced the earth’s crust. Human civilization was in ruins, and the only survivors are called Revenants: vampires endowed with superhuman powers and focused on a com unit called Vein. Its members abandoned humanity and most of its memories to survive in a cruel new reality. However, they do not accept their fate and try to discover the secrets of the fallen world. They also need to keep their bloodlust in check, otherwise they can transform into monstrous and aggressive creatures.

Code Vein Mechanics

The gameplay in Code Vein for PC, PS4, and XONE platforms refers to the tradition of the Dark Souls series. Players traverse subsequent connected locations, dealing with demanding enemies along the way, including powerful bosses . An important element of the game is the sucking of blood from monsters, performed with Blood Veil, which also serves as armor. If the player manages to extract a life-giving liquid, they can use the Gifts, which are special abilities with various effects: from strengthening the target character, weakening enemies, to direct attacks. Both Blood Veil and abilities of the characters come in a variety of variations that, combined with a rich arsenal of melee weapons, allow players to use a variety of strategies.

An important element of production is the system that allows you to beat the game with a computer controlled character. We choose a companion from the available NPCs , and their number increases as the game progresses. This allows players to handle tasks that could be too difficult to perform on their own. However, the partner is not only a helper in battle: he can act alone, and his actions can lead to a situation where it will be necessary to bring him to the rescue.

Title: Code Vein

Genre: Role / Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Code Vein minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i5-2300

Intel Core i5-2300 Memory : 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon HD 7850

GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon HD 7850 DirectX : Version 11

Version 11 Internet connection

DirectX compatible sound card

Code Vein Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i5-7400 or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

Intel Core i5-7400 or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G Memory : 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380X

GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380X DirectX : Version 11

Version 11 Internet connection

DirectX compatible sound card

