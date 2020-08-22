Cyberpunk 2077 Full Version Free Download For PC

An RPG set in an open world in a sci-fi climate, based on the Cyberpunk paper story system. The production was developed by studio CD Projekt RED, which was made famous by the cult series on The Witcher. Cyberpunk 2077 download game for PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an RPG with an open world , enriched with FPS elements . The Polish studio CD Projekt RED is responsible for its preparation, which gained international fame thanks to the best-selling Witcher series. The title is based on the Cyberpunk 2020 license, an RPG created in 1990 by Mike Pondsmith.

Cyberpunk 2077 Plot

Cyberpunk 2077’s action takes place in the title year 2077. However, this is not a glimpse of the future on modern ideas, but rather the dystopian retro-futurism of the 1980s. While the world is ruled by Greedy megacorporations that control all aspects of social life, the underworld is a kingdom of diverse gangs. In addition, thanks to technological progress, people can use the functions of implants and the body, increasing their psychophysical capacities .

The game takes us to Night City, an American metropolis located on the northern coast of California, which can “brag” about the use of criminal crime throughout the United States. The ever-wealthy citizens who live in the center of this multicultural melting pot enjoy life in luxury, they only form a fraction of society; the rest is doomed to misery or partic ip ar in illegal activities.

During the game, we played the role of V, a mercenary princ ip iante (or mercenary) who struggle to survive in a brutal reality. The source of inspiration for the story told here was film noir, and the direction the story will go depends on our decisions and actions.

Cyberpunk 2077 Mechanics

Before starting the game in Cyberpunk 2077, we created our avatar , specifying the gender, adjusting the appearance (curiously, you can freely combine the feminine and masculine qualities), as well as choosing one of the three paths of the biography. The latter is important because it affects, for example, the problems available for selection during dialogs. In addition, at this stage we establish the initial level of the five basic attributes of the character: body composition, reflection, technical skills , intelligence and composure (these are parameters derived from the Cyberpunk “role”).

During the game, we observe the action through the eyes of the hero (from the perspective of the first person: FPP ). The title puts at our disposal a vast open world , through which we move both on foot and behind the wheel of a car or motorcycle (while controlling the vehicle we can switch to a TPP camera ). Night City consists of six districts: Downtown (where the megacorporation headquarters is located), Westbrook (inhabited by the wealthy), Pacifica (gang-dominated), Heywood (Latino hosts), Watson (where immigrants found their new home) and Santo Domingo (supplying energy to the metropolis).

In addition to exploration , the element princ ip to that of the game is to perform tasks by neutral characters . Many missions have a non-linear structure , and how we accomplish them depends on our individual preferences. We can engage in open conflicts with the opponents found (the fight resembles the racial FPS ), eliminate them by surprise, look for quiet paths that lead to the goal, or even negotiate with the NPC not to seek solutions of force. Hacking plays an important role here, which applies not only to various elements of the environment (for example, security systems), but also to ch ips in the bodies of independent characters.

Cyberpunk 2077 Technical Details

Cyberpunk 2077 is based on the RED Engine graphics engine, which has seen many improvements over the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt version . The technology used allowed the authors to create a detailed world with a daily cycle and heavy traffic on the streets. Also, the PC version supports ray tracing technology.

Title: Cyberpunk 2077

Title: Cyberpunk 2077

Genre: Action / RPG

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Cyberpunk 2077 minimum requirements:

64-bit Windows 7.

Core i5 2400 or FX 6350 processor .

8 GB of RAM.

GTX 960 or Radeon R9 280.

70 GB of free space.

Cyberpunk 2077 Recommended Requirements:

Windows 10 64-bit.

Processor Core i7 6700K or Ryzen 5 1500X (four cores and eight threads).

16 GB of RAM.

GTX 1070 or Radeon RX Vega 56.

70 GB of free space.

How to download Cyberpunk 2077:

