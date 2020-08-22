Dying Light Full Version Free Download For PC

Dying Light is an award-winning survival action game in which events are shown from a first-person perspective. The action took place in a vast and dangerous open world: the city of Harran. During the day, players roam urban areas devastated by a terrible epidemic, searching for supplies and creating weapons that allow them to repel attacks from infected residents. At night, the hunter turns out to be a game, when the enemies become much more aggressive and dangerous. However, the greatest threat is nocturnal predators, which only after dark leave their nests and go hunting. Players must use all means and abilities to survive until dawn. Dying Light download PC.

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition contains not only the basic version of the game but also all the DLC that has appeared in Seasons Pass so far and the largest extension of The Following so far. After escaping from Harran, Kyle Crane arrives at the areas where the authorities exercise a mysterious and ancient cult. It turns out that the followers of “Mother” are resistant to the Harran virus. Kyle will face a puzzle whose solution can lead to kill.

Dying Light download PC

Title: Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition

Genre: Action

Languages: ENG / ES / MULTi

Dying Light minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8 64-bit / Windows 8.1 64-bit

Processor : Intel Core ™ i5-2500 @ 3.3 GHz / AMD FX-8320 @ 3.5 GHz

Memory : 4 GB RAM DDR3

Hard disk: 40 GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 / AMD Radeon ™ HD 6870 (1GB VRAM)

DirectX : Version 11

Sound: DirectX compatible

Dying Light Recommended Requirements :

Operating system: Windows 7 (SP1) 64bit / Windows 8 64bit

Processor : Quad-core CPU at 3GHz

Memory : 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: Radeon 7900 / GeForce GTX 670 Series, 2GB VRAM

DirectX : 11

Hard disk: 20 GB of free space

