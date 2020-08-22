Enter the Gungeon Full Version Free Download For PC

Enter the Gungeon is a two-dimensional combination of a shooter and a classic dungeon in which we go through randomly generated dungeons. American Dodge Roll’s debut studio is responsible for creating the title. The team of five is made up of industry veterans who decided to start their own business, creating a completely original game. Enter the Gungeon was created in cooperation with Devolver Digital, one of the largest independent publishers specializing in independent productions.

Enter the Gungeon Plot

The plot of the game is simple and it is still just an excuse to start the adventure. We play the role of a hero who, in search of the legendary weapon, supposedly capable of changing the past, sets out on a journey to a distant planet. On the site, you want to explore the title Gungeon, a mysterious and ancient temple, full of numerous dangers and surprises.

Enter the Gungeon Mechanics

Enter the Gungeon’s gameplay model draws inspiration from many popular roguelike titles and 16-bit console RPGs, as well as new hits like Dark Souls. The action was presented in a classic isometric view. During the game, our task is to explore the following levels of the temple. Along the way, we meet numerous opponents and bosses, as well as various types of shops and friendly characters who will help us on our adventure. All underground items are randomly generated.

The combat system resembles popular shooting games using two analog buttons. This means that we independently control the direction of the hero’s movement and where he takes his next shots. We have dozens of different types of firearms at our disposal, including various types of blasters and the most fantastic and spectacular tools of destruction. An important aspect of strategy on the battlefield is the use of elements of the environment. Players can, for example, overturn tables and use them as a temporary shield, launch explosive barrels, or place candlesticks on their heads. The hero is extremely sensitive to the shots and blows of the enemies, so we will often have to maneuver between volleys of bullets and explosions, using a fast rollover, which gives us temporary unity to all damage.

Title: Enter the Gungeon

Genre: Action / Adventure

Languages: ENG / ES / RUS / FR / MULTi

Enter the Gungeon minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 or later

Enter the Gungeon Recommended Requirements :

Operating system: Windows 7 or later

