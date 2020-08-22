Farming Simulator 19 Full Version Free Download For PC

Farming Simulator 19 is another part of the popular series of simulators of farmers. This time, the developers based their game on an improved graphics engine, and also included in it a complex with three large locations, an extensive open world. Download Farming Simulator 19.

Farming Simulator 19 is the next installment of the well-known simulator series in which we play the role of a farmer. The game offers two large open tasks filled with various locations and sets of machines and vehicles that we can use at work. The GIANTS Software and Connect studio, like the previous installment in the series, invariably corresponds to the production in question, debuting on both computers and consoles.

Farming Simulator 19 Mechanics

Farming Simulator 19 is an evolution of the concepts known from earlier parts of the cycle. The game offers two wide, open locations and a wealth of new content: crops (the new ones are cotton and oats), tools, animals (horses and dogs appear in the game) or vehicles (we have hundreds of models at our disposal, more than ever in the history of the series; debuts have been completed by John Deere machines).

In addition to simple activities such as transporting wood, preparing crops, and driving vehicles and agricultural machinery, we have the unit opportunity, among others. buying land and selling their crops. This time, however, unlike the previous views, together with the plots, we also receive the area around the plot, which we can occupy by building various outbuildings.

Farming Simulator 19 also offers us the option to customize the appearance of your farmer. We have also introduced our character’s fatigue mechanism, which forces us to sleep through the night.

Title: Farming Simulator 19

Genre: Simulation

Languages: ENG / ES / MULTi

Farming Simulator 19 minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i3-2100T @ 2.5GHz or AMD FX-4100 @ 3.6 GHz

Intel Core i3-2100T @ 2.5GHz or AMD FX-4100 @ 3.6 GHz Memory: 4GB RAM

4GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 650, AMD Radeon HD 7770 graphics card or better (min. 2 GB VRAM, DX11 support)

Nvidia Geforce GTX 650, AMD Radeon HD 7770 graphics card or better (min. 2 GB VRAM, DX11 support) Storage: 20 GB available space

