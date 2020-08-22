Gears 5 Full Version Free Download For PC

Gears 5 is the fifth installment (apart from the prequel titled Gears of War: Judgment) in the successful Gears of War series. Behind the development of this production is the studio The Coalition, which from the fourth part is in charge of this series (previously it was managed by Epic Games). PC Gears 5 free download.

Gears 5 Plot

Gears 5 takes place after the events featured in the fourth part of the series. The role princ ip to the Kait was played by Diaz, who, accompanied by Delmont Walker, makes a long journey through the picturesque, but also full of dangerous corners of the planet Sera. The protagonist intends to discover more about the origin of Locust and to discover the source of the nightmares she suffers, in which she believes there is a message. One of the axes princ ip signal feature is also launching the Hammer of the Dawn, that is, a powerful energy weapon that attacks from orbit.

Gears 5 Mechanics

In Gears 5, we watch the action from a third person perspective ( TPP ). During the game, we visit a variety of locations, both desert and snowy. Again, the element princ ip to that of the game are the confrontations with opponents (we’re talking both serial and opponents of chiefspowerful), which we eliminate using a vast arsenal of weapons and gadgets; In addition to being an icon of the Lancer series, which is a hybrid of a machine gun and a chainsaw, we can use, among others, shotguns, grenade launchers and sniper rifles. During skirmishes, just as important as skillful juggling with available weapons is the use of a shield system: our health regenerates automatically when enemies do not hit us.

For the first time it was decided to increase the role of the levitating bot Jack, accompanying the team . As we acquire more components, we can improve their abilities , such as creating a mobile barrier against projectiles or destroying enemies with electrical charges.

To diversify a little gameplay , the creators also felt tempted to put stage open s in the game, after which we move sled special equ ip ADOS with a candle. A visiting smaller sites located in these stage s, we perform story missions princ ip to the additional missions and allow you to unlock the skills specials Jack.

Title: Gears 5

Genre: Action / TPS

Languages: ENG / ES / RUS / FR / MULTi

