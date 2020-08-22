Mafia III Full Version Free Download For PC

Mafia III for PC, PS4 and XONE is the next installment in the renowned third and person action game series , created by Hangar 13 studio, consisting of former Czech 2K employees. The first part of the series, titled Mafia: City of the Lost Sky, was released in 2002 on PlayStation 2, Xbox, and personal computers. The title was warmly received by the gamer environment, but we had to wait for its continuation until 2010, when Mafia II saw the light of day on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. Mafia III download PC.

Mafia III Plot

The action of the game Mafia III for PC, PS4 and Xone was established in 1968 in the fictional town of New Bordeaux, inspired by New Orleans, and the protagonist princ ip to the true Lincoln Clay, a veteran of Vietnam, belonging to a small organization criminal.

However, his group was betrayed and the people closest to him were brutally liquidated, so the leitmotif of the three is the revenge of the torturers of their comrades, and in particular of the person of Sala Marcano, who is the donor. of the Italian family responsible for the massacre. Curiously, in his mission, Clay will be able to count on the help of other bosses from the criminal world, and his allies will be joined by the Irish mobster Burke, in command of the Haitian gangsters Cassandra and Vito Scaletta, known from the second part of the mafia. Mafia III game action for PC, PS4 and XONE was set in 1968, in the fictional city of New Bordeaux, inspired by New Orleans and the protot ip gameor is it a certain Lincoln Clay, a veteran of the Vietnam War, belonging to a small criminal organization

Mafia III Mechanics

Despite the game’s action from the beginning of the series taking place in open worlds, its third edition in terms of gameplay came quite close to the competitive Grand Theft Auto series. The streets of the city were filled with a number of side activities that we can engage in between missions, but they all have a significant impact on the story.

An extremely important novelty compared to previous installments in the series is the introductionof the possibility of taking over the illegal interests of hostile groups. After weakening the position of the local mob boss, we can attack his headquarters and take possession. Purchased goods can be handed over to one of our associates, called lieutenants, to gain access to various types of bonds, for example, the ability to request reinforcements, which will aid in the fight against rivals or the option to bribe law enforcement officers to stop the persecution.

The transfer of later interests and, consequently, districts to our subordinates is associated with another interesting mechanic, designed to reflect the tensions that occur in criminal groups. Well, our lieutenants can react nervously when we give their competitors too much power, which can lead to conflict. Therefore, the player must take into account the fact that at some point he will have to suppress the rebellion in his own ranks.

Title: Mafia 3

Genre: Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Mafia III minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit Processor : I5-2500K or AMD FX-8120

I5-2500K or AMD FX-8120 Memory : 6GB RAM

6GB RAM Graphics card: Radeon HD 7870 or GeForce GTX 660 2GB

Radeon HD 7870 or GeForce GTX 660 2GB Hard disk: 50GB of free space

Mafia III Recommended Requirements:

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit Processor : I7-3770 or AMD FX 8350 4.0 Ghz

I7-3770 or AMD FX 8350 4.0 Ghz Memory : 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics card: Radeon R9 290X, GeForce GTX 780 or GeForce GTX 106 4GB

Radeon R9 290X, GeForce GTX 780 or GeForce GTX 106 4GB Hard disk: 50GB of free space

