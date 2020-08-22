Mafia: the City of Lost Heaven Full Version Free Download For PC

Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven is an action game in the third person set in climates gangster for platforms PC, PS2 and XBX, showing the image of the criminal underworld in the 1930s of the last century. The team of Czech studio Illusion Softworks is responsible for creating the game, known so far princ IP almente because of the tactical shooter Hidden and Dangerous tactical received with great warmth. The global publisher of the game is Gathering of Developers, which is part of the Take Two Interactive group.

Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven download

Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven Plot

The Mafia action took place in the fictional American city of Lost Heaven (inspired by Chicago, New York and San Francisco) and takes place in the years 1930-38, although the game’s epilogue also shows us other events until 1951. While we play, we play the role of a young taxi driver Thomas Angelo, who, wanting to make a living, did not avoid even the most dangerous routes into the “shady” districts of the city. During one of them he was attacked by gangsters named Morello, but managed to escape and take refuge in a nearby bar. There he received an unusual job offer made by Don Salieri, the owner of a bar and mafiosis, shaking the entire Italian district. Therefore, as a result of an unexpected combination of events, our protagonist joined the ranks of the famous criminal organization.

Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven Clockwork

The gameplay mechanics in the Mafia game can evoke associations with the latest installments in the Grand Theft Auto series, and both games are combined, among others. Elements such as a third-person view, the ability to drive cars, as well as an open world, full of many side activities. The Lost Heaven map covers over twelve square miles of a vibrant city, after which we can move freely both on foot and by car (tram travel is also possible). In total, more than 60 models were mapped into the game, among which were many iconic for their time. Unfortunately, due to lack of licenses, their names have been changed. Interestingly, we must follow traffic rules while driving, and committing a crime can end with a fine or a large-scale police chase.

The story princ ip to the consists of a total of 22 missions, enriched with numerous secondary missions. While we play, we have to perform various types of tasks, including collecting tribute from pub owners, taking over illegal alcohol transports, transferring stolen cars to thieves’ “holes” or eliminating traitors and members. from a competitive mafia family. During the mission, we use a fairly large arsenal of weapons, built on the basis of authentic weapons from the 1930s. From independent characters, we can also accept additional orders such as bruises, warnings or save friends or obtain and replace a specific car model . The progress of the plot is accompanied by scenes, made in a typical film style and showing the fates and moral dilemmas of the characters.

Mafia download for PC.

DOWNLOAD NOW

Title: Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven

Genre: Action / TPS

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven minimum requirements:

Windows: 98 – 2000 – ME – XP – Vista – 7 – 8 – 10.

98 – 2000 – ME – XP – Vista – 7 – 8 – 10. Processor : IntelPentium III 1133 / AMD Athlon XP 1500+

IntelPentium III 1133 / AMD Athlon XP 1500+ RAM memory : 64MB

64MB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce2 MX 400 / ATI Radeon 7000

NVIDIA GeForce2 MX 400 / ATI Radeon 7000 Video card memory : 32MB.

32MB. Sound Card: DirectX 8.1 compatible .

DirectX 8.1 compatible . DirectX : Version 8.1.

Version 8.1. Hard Disk Space: 1.8GB.

Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven Recommended Requirements:

Windows: 98 – 2000 – ME – XP – Vista – 7 – 8 – 10.

98 – 2000 – ME – XP – Vista – 7 – 8 – 10. Processor : Intel Pentium III 1400 / AMD Athlon XP 1700+

Intel Pentium III 1400 / AMD Athlon XP 1700+ RAM memory : 128MB.

: 128MB. Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce4 Ti 4200 / ATI Radeon 9000 PRO.

NVIDIA GeForce4 Ti 4200 / ATI Radeon 9000 PRO. Video card memory: 64MB.

64MB. Sound Card: DirectX 8.1 compatible .

DirectX 8.1 compatible . DirectX: Version 8.1.

Version 8.1. Hard Disk Space: 2GB.

How to download Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven:

Press the download button Go through the download setup process Complete a task to get the password Download, install the game and play!

DOWNLOAD NOW